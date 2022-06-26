ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Companies CEO Donates $1M to YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

By Staff Writer
michiganchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies donated $1 million to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) and a member of the Executive Committee for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, today announced a $1 million donation to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit to expand the...

michiganchronicle.com

blac.media

New Packaging and Distribution Center to Create 1,000 Jobs

Diversivied Synergies LLC (DSL) is expected to help create more 1,000 jobs in Detroit when its new packaging and distribution center set to be built in the Delray neighborhood reaches full operating capacity, according to an article from Visit Detroit. “Bedrock’s announcement that Diversified Synergies will be bringing another 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long ‘Take The Shot’ Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) – The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long “Take the Shot” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit. This was in partnership with the National Guard, HONU Management Group, and the city of Detroit. Through this initiative, 66 churches throughout the Metro Detroit area became COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites. Because the churches acted as a safe place for community members, almost 7,000 people who were hesitant got vaccinated and also got tested at these sites. Council Of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity says that because of how impactful this campaign was on the community, they are closing it out by “celebrating successes and giving thanks.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Connect 313 Fund Announces Launch of 17 New Tech Hubs in Detroit

The Connect 313 Fund – a collaborative partnership formed to bridge the digital divide in Detroit and founded by the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Mortgage, City of Detroit, Microsoft and United Way for Southeastern Michigan – today announced the creation of 17 new neighborhood technology hubs across Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit announces first income-based water affordability plan

Detroit — A moratorium on water shutoffs is expected to lift in Michigan at the end of this year, and Detroit's mayor alongside advocates announced a plan Tuesday to prevent those most at risk from being without water once it does. Low-income Detroiters will soon have their water bills...
DETROIT, MI
blac.media

Detroit’s Historic LGBTQ Spot Destroyed in Fire

The oldest LGBTQ, The Woodward Bar & Grill, bar in Detroit was ablaze. A woman from the nearby New Life Orthopedics and Prosthetics said she smelled smoke at noon on Tuesday, June 14th 2022, The Freep reports. She immediately called authorities who arrived on-scene; however the flame still burned for hours resulting in the restaurant’s total loss.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

Support local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brothers turn food truck into a food destination in the D

Two brothers in Detroit turned their dreams into a culinary experience that’s grabbing national attention. Now they’re dishing out shawarma, shrimp po’ boys, garlic cilantro fries and more in a cool outdoor environment. Mike and Ahmad Nassar are the pair behind Detroit 75 Kitchen, which is a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Redevelopment project to bring affordable housing, businesses to Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A new housing project is bringing affordable living spaces to Southwest Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Bagley + 16th Redevelopment Project includes a four-story, mixed-use building that will be built in the Mexcantown neighborhood. The building is to have 78 residential units and four retail bays. According to a press release, the project includes improvements to sidewalks, parking and public seating in the area.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Removal Of Contaminated Tank Brings Former Pontiac Elementary Closer To Revival Into Community Center

(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials. Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator. Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site. “Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midwest’s largest rib festival returns to Michigan

The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion. The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street. With this...
LAKE ORION, MI
michiganchronicle.com

COTS Marks 40 Years of Meeting the Needs of Detroiters Overcoming Poverty

This year marks a 40-year milestone of COTS effectively supporting Detroit families, having influenced the lives of more than 50,000 people impacted by homelessness – many of them children. “The impact upon thousands of lives over the past 40 years would not be possible without the hundreds of team...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

“Explore the Riverfront”

“Explore the Riverfront” sponsored by the Michigan Wildlife Council and the Michigan Chronicle was held at Lake Muscoday on Belle Isle and Bishop Park in Wyandotte recently. Tracey Webb, founder of We’re Fixin’ to Fish, taught attendees fishing basics and safety. Each child received a free fishing...
WYANDOTTE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Kwame Kilpatrick, who just became a dad again, to sign books Saturday at Detroit festival

Kwame Kilpatrick, who became an online minister in 2021 after eight years in federal prison, returns to Detroit this weekend to promote a self-published paperback. The ex-mayor plans to sign copies of "Off the Grid: The Journey Back to Destiny" at Light Up Livernois, a street festival Saturday. He'll be at The Pop Up Shop, 19410 Livernois Ave., from 2-5 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar June 26 and beyond

• A virtual information session is July 9 for a pre-apprenticeship program at Oakland Community College. The session will discuss OCC’s no-cost, pre-apprenticeship program and how it can provide students a career path in manufacturing with employment or an OCC apprenticeship with a local partner company. Classes for the next 5-week program begin Sept. 12. Register for the information session at eventbrite.com/e/pre-apprenticeship-program-information-session-tickets-133249473763.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has a New Favorite Burger

Summer is in full swing, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see – and eat – some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown

Detroit finally has a Black-owned craft cocktail bar, Willow, at 431 Times Square, that pays homage to Southern hospitality. The speakeasy, located in the alley around the corner from SavannahBlue downtown, quietly opened last month, according to the Freep. Ron Scott, J.D. Simpson, and Roger Yopp — the group that...
DETROIT, MI

