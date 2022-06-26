Caught on camera: Bear spotted in Barnegat off Route 9

A Black bear was spotted in Barnegat off Route 9, as bear sightings increase around the state.

Officials say that bear sightings have doubled in the state this year, along with reports of damage.

Wildlife experts wanted this would happen and called for an emergency bear hunt.

But Gov. Phil Murphy ignored that request.

Bear attacks are rare.

Bears want food, but some say that over-population is pushing them to look for it in different places.