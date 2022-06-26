ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Fumes as Conservative Columnist Says GOP Is Rejecting Him Over Jan. 6

By Fatma Khaled
 2 days ago
Pundits like Peggy Noonan are "nasty, jealous, not smart, and of no use to the potential greatness of our Country," Trump opined on...

Comments / 410

Guest
2d ago

🎶🎶 "So forgettable. That's what you are. 🎶 So forgettable. No shining star. 🎶 All your actions, so regrettable. All your lies were, too incredible. That's why we will, forget all about you". 🎶🎶

2d ago

America does not need Trump or Biden to run again. We need someone who tries to unite us and be a president for all. That doesn’t mean we all have to agree but we should agree to disagree and not hate others who don’t think like us.

90807
2d ago

waawaawaawaawaawaa. all he ever does is whine. insult, ridicule, demean, lie about people. I saw his audience at his rallies. all actors. 4 different pictures same people same clothes different seating in the audience. LET IT GO.

Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
