Trump Throwing John Eastman Under the Bus Inevitable: Michael Cohen

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"What is the next thing? It's disparagement; he's going to say he barely knows him," Trump's former attorney said...

SMARTALECK
1d ago

If Trump didn't get the results he desired from using you than what use are you to him. He will discard you like a democratic ballot as though you never existed.

Patricia Sawyer
2d ago

He already threw his own daughter under the bus for agreeing with Barr that he lost.Hes a big looser man.

Steve Cummings
1d ago

And to think after everything we know about this scoundrel, with all of his crimes and stealing their money, showing no loyalty to anyone, his supporters STILL think he’s a great guy and worthy of their idolatry.

