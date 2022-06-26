The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Shutterstock

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.

To learn more about the health benefits of this tasty morning beverage, we spoke to health experts Erin Quense MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian from Strong Home Gym and Liz Jane, practicing medical doctor. They gave us a rundown on all the incredible effects of green tea, from fighting inflammation to lowering cholesterol.

How Green Tea Can Fight Inflammation

Green tea is one of the best beverages you can drink every day for your overall health. When you sip on this energizing morning beverage, it can help prevent heart disease and type 2 diabetes, improve brain function, and even promote weight loss. One of the better-known benefits of this tea is the fact that it's anti-inflammatory, thanks to all of its powerful antioxidants.

"Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help fight inflammation and protect your cells from damage," Jane explains, noting that "antioxidants can help reduce the symptoms of arthritis, such as joint pain and swelling" and can even "protect your heart from damage caused by inflammation."

Quense says one of the valuable, inflammation-fighting compounds found in green tea is a chemical known as catechins. "There is a lot of biochemistry behind catechins, but basically these natural antioxidants protect our cells from damage and the formation of free radicals," she explains. If your body is not able to protect itself from free radicals with antioxidants, Quense warns that they can "lead to a host of inflammatory conditions" due to what's known as oxidative stress. Yikes! Luckily, with green tea on your side, you're in good hands. In fact, Quense says that "teas are actually the richest and most studied source of catechins." Who knew?!

Other Benefits Of Green Tea

In addition to fighting and preventing inflammation, green tea offers a plethora of other health benefits that can be very helpful as your body and brain age. For one, it can help improve brain function.

"Green tea is great for women over 40 because the catechins can also protect the brain from diseases such as Alzheimers and Parkinsons," Quense notes. "And of course the caffeine and hydration benefits that keep your brain sharp day to day!"

Jane also says this beverage can help improve blood pressure, reduce blood cholesterol levels, and lower blood sugar levels. So you're telling us this tea can protect us from disease, give us energy, keep our brains sharp, and more—all with zero calories and a great, refreshing taste? Sign us up! We're going to make a mug right now.