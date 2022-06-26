ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star State QB talks relationship with Streeter, Clemson visit plans

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a Lone Star State quarterback in the class of 2024 that’s been receiving a lot of interest from Brandon Streeter.

Allen (Texas) four-star Michael Hawkins has been all around the country this summer, but the nation’s No. 11 QB prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is aiming to visit Clemson sometime in the near future.

“It’s really good,” Hawkins said regarding his relationship with Brandon Streeter. “I’m just trying to build more of a relationship with him. I think he’s a really good guy, just the way he operates and the way he talks. Once I get down there, I’ll be able to see how he coaches and be able to watch film and all that type of stuff.”

Hawkins imagines that a visit to Clemson will probably have to come after this upcoming dead period.

I plan on getting down there pretty soon,” he added. “I just have to see how my schedule works out.”

Streeter had discussed a potential offer with Hawkins, but Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach wants to see him throw in person first.

Clemson has doled out just two offers to QBs in the class of 2024. Both Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway and Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star Jadyn Davis reported offers from the Tigers earlier this month.

What would it mean for Hawkins to join that exclusive club?

“That would mean a lot,” Hawkins said regarding a potential offer from Clemson. “That’s a big-time offer. That would bring in a lot of attention, but it also gives me a chance to learn in their environment and how they operate up there.”

According to Hawkins, receiving interest from a program like Clemson, considering the success that QBs like Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence had with the Tigers, is a “big-time thing.”

As he receives national interest Hawkins has visited Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Arkansas so far this summer. He was in Fayetteville last week and picked up an offer from the Razorbacks, while on an unofficial visit to the University of Arkansas.

“It’s going great,” Hawkins said regarding his current recruitment and how things have been this summer. “I love it. Schools are on me and I’m being really patient with (the process) and working really. A lot of schools are being patient too.”

When Hawkins goes on these visits, is there anything he’s looking for in a school at the next level?

“The two things I look for is if I can build a really good relationship with the (offensive coordinator), quarterbacks coach and assistant quarterbacks coach,” he said. And, how the offense fits for me. If the offense can’t fit me, then it won’t work out. Those are the two things.”

As for Hawkins and his game, he’s a self-described dual-threat QB, who calls his own protections. He’s just a really good threat to opposing defenses because he can run the ball, he can spin it well, sit back in the pocket, move around and put his teammates in a position to succeed.

