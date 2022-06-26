ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

By Connor Dillon
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy,...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Old Man’ Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna react to the first two episodes of FX’s The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges. The crew breaks down Bridges’s impressive performance, his Hollywood longevity, and where this show ranks among the best shows of 2022. Plus, why has FX not made this show more known to the public yet?
TV SERIES
Deadline

Vicky Eguia Dies: Amazon Studios PR Executive Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Veteran PR executive Vicky Eguia, who worked on several award winning movie campaigns such as Pan’s Labyrinth, La Vie en Rose and Amazon Studios’ Oscar winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48. Her family revealed the news in a Facebook post early Saturday. For any reporter, publicist or filmmaker who worked with Vicky, they’ll remember her for her jubilant, graceful, patient and can-do spirit. As a journalist, whether you were working with Vicky on a breaking news story, or trying to land an interview with major talent...
NFL
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Boys' Isn't Prime Video's No. 1 Show Anymore

The Boys has been dominating Amazon Prime Video since its third season premiered, but this week it was finally dethroned. On Wednesday, June 22, The Boys dropped from the number 1 title on Prime Video to number 2, behind the new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. However, with the premiere of a new episode on Friday The Boys was back to number 1 again.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller Series 'Dark Winds' Brought Fans to 1970s Southwest

In a new golden age of psychological thriller shows and movies, Netflix's latest is sure to keep everyone on their toes. Dark Winds is a thriller television series set in the 1970s in the Southwest. The show follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a double murder that draws them deep into the past.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Movies based on real life, fictional, organised and unorganized crime have almost an unexplainable traction when it comes to audience. There is a reason why true crime docu-dramas, or movies on serial killers, even mere confession tapes by a few of them, have so many takers in the audience, despite the crimes being deplorable acts of violence against hapless victims. Maybe it’s the details or the very basal human response to anything that is a forbidden fruit, or in this case, heinous and considered inappropriate: to be drawn towards it.
MOVIES
TVLine

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

Click here to read the full article. CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon. As...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: The Surprising Star Who Won the Most Emmy Awards

It’s safe to say that Seinfeld picked up its fair share of Emmy Awards throughout the show’s nine-season run on NBC. Starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld, this New York-focused sitcom had plenty of interesting characters. You have Jason Alexander as George Costanza, who aired his grievances (not Festivus so much) in Jerry’s apartment.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys Makes Major Change to a Character's Backstory

The Boys has revealed a major change to the backstory and origin of a key character in the series. All along, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) closest ally and teammate has been Marvin T. Milk – aka, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). MM's reasons for hating "supes" has been as personal as Butcher's – though what specific reasons he's had for this burning revenge have remained secret – until now. The Boys' infamous "Herogasm" episode threw a lot at us, but amidst all the super-porn and carnage from the biggest tag-team battle the show has done, we also learn a key piece of Mother's Milk's origin.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS

