ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wait, Is Logan Paul Headed Back To The WWE?

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Logan Paul is back in the news again but, this time, it’s not because he's challenged someone in the boxing world . The Internet celebrity is back in the gym, and he's not wearing a pair of gloves. Paul posted some pictures that show him in a wrestling ring, but does that mean he’s headed back to the WWE?

As the WWE is dealing with a lot of wrestlers being sidelined as a result of serious injuries or other circumstances, Logan Paul uploaded some very interesting photos to his Twitter account. Take a look at the pictures below, which show Paul performing some maneuvers off the top rope onto a padded mat and a wrestling dummy:

See more

Now, he might be just training wrestling moves for the sake of mixing things up in the gym, but it’s also possible that he’s headed back to the WWE. The YouTuber shocked the wrestling world with his impressive match at WrestleMania 38 (which can be viewed by Peacock premium subscribers right now), and there were definitely some fans who were eager to see him back in action after the impressive showing.

The timing of this picture (provided the training was recent) certainly does raise some suspicion regarding whether Logan Paul will return to WWE. It's also worth mentioning that SummerSlam is set for late July, and as one of the brand’s biggest events of the year, it’s not unusual for it to include a celebrity or two in the festivities.

I think it’s definitely possible that Logan Paul could be returning for a match at SummerSlam, especially given what happened the last time he was in the ring. After Paul and The Miz defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, Miz turned on Paul and hit him with his signature “Skull Crushing Finale.” The moment left an opening for viral star to return, presumably to exact vengeance on his former comrade for betraying him after their WrestleMania victory.

If the media personality is going to appear, it seems like a strong show of faith on the WWE's part, considering that it'd be comfortable enough with adding him to such a big show. Still, considering his various other endeavors, it seems unlikely that the tar would ever be used by the organization for anything more than regular high-profile celebrity exhibition matches.

I don’t see the company doing something like offering Logan Paul a shot at any of their major titles as it did for others like part-time talents like Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar. Stranger things have happened in the world of wrestling, however, so maybe a day will come when Paul is considered a star within the organization, one who's built up as much trust as those two. If he’s at SummerSlam, it'll no doubt serve as another test as to whether he can truly perform in big-time matches. Again, this is all assuming he’s actually training for an in-ring return and not just practicing just for fun.

The WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event happens on Saturday, July 30th, and will be streamed on Peacock. If Logan Paul appears on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown in the near future, that might indicate whether the celebrity is on his way back to the wrestling organization, so be sure to keep an eye out for news on that front.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Danica Patrick Makes Her Opinion On Being Single Very Clear

Danica Patrick's had some notable relationships over the years, including a long-term one with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the former NASCAR star turned business woman is single now. In an interview with Fox Sports, Patrick made it clear that she's happy being single. "It’s cool," Patrick said...
GREEN BAY, WI
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Shows Off New Look

Randy Orton has been off TV for weeks now, but The Viper was recently spotted in St. Charles, Missouri sporting a new clean shaven look which can be seen below. Randy Orton last competed on the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown when RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Following the match Riddle appeared on Raw and noted that he’s not sure if RK-Bro will ever team up again.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Miz
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Rey Mysterio
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Posts Hot Photo To Promote New Show, More

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter today to promote a new show titled “Brandi on the Rocks” that will be debuting tonight at 7:00 PM EST on the official YouTube channel of the Nightmare Family:. In other news, the latest edition of WWE’s “Top...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Ex-Husband Of Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is happy being single. "It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
The Spun

Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Racy Photo After Disappointing Weekend

United States track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing weekend at the USATF Championships. Richardson, a favorite in the 100M and 200M dashes, failed to qualify for the finals in both events. Following the disappointing weekend, Richardson took to her Instagram to - literally - show her behind...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating: NASCAR World Reacts

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick has been in some notable relationships over the years. Patrick, who most notably dated Aaron Rodgers for multiple years, is now single, after breaking up with her recent boyfriend, Carter Comstock. The former NASCAR driver is enjoying single life, though. "It’s cool,"...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Reunites With Top NXT Star

“Hatchet” Samuel Shaw (FKA Dexter Lumis) and Indi Hartwell reunited Sunday during a USA Pro Wrestling event in Orlando, Florida. Shaw posted the reunion picture on Twitter with a caption befitting their former kayfabe relationship. Other current NXT Superstars such as Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez were also backstage...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Done With The Company?

It seems that another AEW star could be done with the company as Dark Order member Alan Angels got fans talking recently when he posted a tweet saying “Excited for what’s next.” The tweet created immediate speculation about his status with All Elite Wrestling. It’s also worth noting that Alan Angels removed the words “AEW Wrestler” from his Twitter bio.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne 'Barbie' Photos Are Going Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-marketable athletes in all of college sports. Dunne, with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, is able to capitalize on her following thanks to the new Name, Image and Likeness rules. Earlier this month, Dunne showed off a viral "Barbie"...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy