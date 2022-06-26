ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham: Alito ‘set the right tone’ in Roe ruling by arguing same-sex marriage, contraception not in jeopardy

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said Justice Samuel Alito “set the right tone” by writing in an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that Supreme Court decisions protecting contraception and same-sex marriage are not in jeopardy.

Graham made the remarks during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” while noting that he respects Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that he wanted to take a look at contraception and same-sex marriage after overturning Roe and abortion protections.

“Alito, I think, set the right tone. He said nothing in this decision puts those cases at risk. The reason he decided that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided is because it deals with the potential for life,” the senator said.

Thomas joined conservatives in overturning Roe, but in his concurring opinion, the justice said he wanted to examine contraception and same-sex marriage, both of which are protected by Supreme Court decisions.

Thomas argued the Constitution’s Due Process Clause does not give a right to an abortion or to any other substantive rights . He referred to the cases Griswold v. Connecticut, which established the right to use contraception, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which protects same-sex marriage.

Graham, however, said on Sunday that he agreed with Alito that the court did not need to extend its reach into other privacy rights.

“These other privacy issues like contraception do not deal with the potential for life,” the senator said. “He made a distinction between same-sex marriage and contraception, which I think will win the day over time.”

TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
People

Jodie Sweetin Gets Thrown to Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest After SCOTUS Ruling

Jodie Sweetin was one of several abortion rights protesters met with a physical altercation Saturday by the Los Angeles Police Department. The Full House alum, 40, can be seen in a video speaking into a megaphone from the side of a freeway ramp before officers violently push her to the ground. The incident occurred following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
