Donna Rae Bays

PLATTE COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 29 bridge replacement project. This will require the CLOSURE of Route AA (NW Waukomis Drive) under I-29 between the northbound and southbound on and off ramps. This closure will be in place from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and again from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Motorists should seek an alternative route. All work is weather permitting.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO