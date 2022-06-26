ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

Donna Rae Bays

By Ruby Schmidt
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdessa Resident, Donna Rae (Fisher) Bays, 67, died Saturday, June 25. Visitation...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

Jeffery Lee Smith

Carrollton resident, Jeffrey Lee Smith, 63, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Powell Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at Foster Funeral Chapels. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Jesse "Jiggs" Humphrey

A Carrollton resident, Jesse "Jiggs" Humphrey, 50, died Wednesday, June 22. 2022 Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Buddy "Bud" E. Fields

A Polo resident, Buddy "Bud" E. Fields, 93, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Evergreen Cemetery, in care of Stith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from 6:oo p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday evening, June 1, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo.
POLO, MO
KMZU

Lloyd Brent Pate

Lloyd Brent Pate, 61, of Grain Valley, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Ralph...
ODESSA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Odessa, MO
KMZU

Fatal farm machinery accident in Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. - A farm machinery accident Sunday night in Ray County is fatal for a Rayville resident. Reports state 62-year-old Earl Griffith was traveling northbound on Highway 13 at Route J, near Henrietta. A pickup driven by 33-year-old Ayron Nelson, of Mayview, allegedly struck a hay baler being pulled by Griffith. The machinery went off the road and overturned, ejecting Griffith.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Thomas Penick

Brunswick resident, 77 year old Thomas Penick, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Visitation is from 5 - 6:30 Wednesday at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMZU

Injuries sustained in Jackson County accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Blue Springs resident receives treatment for injuries in a single vehicle accident early this morning. According to reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:12 a.m. on US 40 at Powell Ave. 30-year-old Brittany N. Dominguez, of Independence was travelling westbound when she traveled off the roadway and overcorrected, causing her vehicle to travel off the roadway a second time and strike multiple trees.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lethal accident for two Windsor residents

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. – A single vehicle accident fatal for two Windsor residents over the weekend. According to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports, the incident occurred at 12:00 a.m. Saturday on 200 W. Main St. in Calhoun. The driver, 39-year-old Christopher S. McCartney, was travelling eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.
WINDSOR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The American Kidney Fund
KMZU

Motorcycle accident results in serious injuries for Pleasant Hill riders

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Serious injuries sustained by Pleasant Hill motorcyclists on Sunday. Highway Patrol reports say the incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on MO-7 south of E. 219th St, when 49-year-old Charles T. Ferguson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ferguson and an occupant, 47-year-old Christina A. Ferguson, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMZU

Endangered Silver Advisory CANCELLED for Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Police Department has CANCELLED an endangered silver advisory for a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s. KCPD issued the Endangered Silver Advisory for Carol Seminara in an incident that occurred at 7:30 a.m. this morning at 10515 N. McGee St. Seminara left a note at her residence saying she was going home, though she was already home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Two Pleasant Hill residents seriously injured

Two Pleasant Hill residents were seriously injured today after being involved in a motorcycle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Ferguson, 49, and Christina Ferguson, 47, were traveling southbound on Missouri Highway 7 when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMZU

Fourth fatality confirmed in Chariton County train derailment

MENDON – A third passenger and fourth person overall has died at University hospital following yesterday's crash that caused an Amtrak train to derail near Mendon yesterday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the passenger's death Tuesday. It is also said that approximately 150 people were transported for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious in nature. Along with the three passengers, a person inside the dump truck that was hit in the crossing died.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMZU

Road closure under I-29 at Route AA for bridge work scheduled for Friday, July 1 and Friday, July 8

PLATTE COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 29 bridge replacement project. This will require the CLOSURE of Route AA (NW Waukomis Drive) under I-29 between the northbound and southbound on and off ramps. This closure will be in place from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and again from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Motorists should seek an alternative route. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia police address growing number of parking violations

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Sedalia Police Department announce a planned operation to address the growing number of parking violations throughout the city. A statement released by a spokesperson for the department indicates the Sedalia Police Department, in conjunction with City of Sedalia Code Enforcement will begin the operation on July 7. The focus of the operation will be residential areas where street parking is prevalent and where the Sedalia Police Department Traffic Unit and City of Sedalia Code Enforcement officials have observed a higher concentration of violations.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Lane closures scheduled for portions of I-70 and U.S. 40 next week

JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be making pavement repairs along a variety of routes in Jackson County next week beginning on Tuesday, June 28. All work is weather permitting. Crews will close two lanes of northbound and southbound Sterling Ave. from approximately Interstate 70 to U.S. 40 beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be shifted to the center turn lanes.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

BREAKING NEWS: 3 fatalities reported after train derailment near Mendon

CHARITION COUNTY – An Amtrak derailment has been confirmed southwest of Mendon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:43 p.m. the Chariton County 911 Center received a call about a vehicle struck by a train. The accident was reported at the railroad crossing of Porsche Prairie Avenue, an uncontrolled crossing, southwest of Mendon. At 1:02 p.m. first responders arrived on scene. In an preliminary investigation, there were 8 cars on the train, including one baggage car. Of those, 7 derailed from the track.
MENDON, MO
KMZU

SFCC’s Daniel Avegalio selected to participate in ‘Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program’

Sedalia, Missouri – June 28, 2022 – The George W. Bush Institute announced this month that Daniel Avegalio, State Fair Community College Dean of Student Services, has been selected to participate in the 2022 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at individuals serving our nation’s veterans who are motivated to broaden their skillsets, knowledge and influence across the country.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

National Transportation Safety Board team investigates Mendon Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. – National Transportation Safety Board investigators attempt to determine how the Amtrak train derailment on Monday occurred. According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the team launched from Washington D.C., to the site of the accident in Chariton County. The investigator in charge is Joey Rhine. The team...
MENDON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy