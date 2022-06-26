Donna Rae Bays

A Polo resident, Buddy "Bud" E. Fields, 93, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Evergreen Cemetery, in care of Stith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from 6:oo p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday evening, June 1, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo.
