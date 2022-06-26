ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Buxton’s RBI triple sparks Twins in 6-3 win vs. Rockies

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGQzq_0gMoe3j900
1 of 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton raced around the bases all afternoon Sunday, his worth-the-price-of-admission speed on full display for the Minnesota Twins.

The right knee trouble he’s been fighting all season sure looked like an afterthought.

“It’s a very fun part of my game,” Buxton said, “to be able to hit the ball in the gap and run and get that electricity going throughout the dugout.”

Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies that stretched their division lead ahead of a pivotal series against Cleveland.

“His stride is really something,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Everything he’s dealt with, you probably haven’t seen it as much as you normally would, but when you see it, it’s fun and special. His legs have been a difference maker. Those bases matter.”

Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who have a two-game lead in the AL Central. They hit the road for five games in four days against the Guardians, who overtook the Twins for one day this week only to lose four straight — including a sweep at home by Boston. The Twins have led the division for 65 of 82 days this season.

The Rockies, on the other hand, finished their road trip 1-5 and scored only six runs in their last four games.

“Right now, it’s difficult, but the worm will turn,” manager Bud Black said.

Joe Ryan (6-3) grinded through 102 pitches over five innings for his first win in more than a month.

The Twins — who lead the majors in first-inning runs — gave Ryan a boost with a three-run first against Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (1-3). Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela all hit consecutive RBI singles.

The triple by Buxton, who also doubled, singled and scored three times, keyed a two-run second inning. He scorched Feltner’s slider into the gap in left center and lunged head-first into third base.

“You really can’t find another athlete on the field that can do what he can do,” Ryan said. “He’s probably the most exciting player in the game.”

BETTER, BUT ...

Charlie Blackmon took Ryan deep in the third inning for his 12th homer of the season, between RBI doubles by C.J. Cron (first inning) and Yonathan Daza (fourth inning).

But the Rockies stranded 11 runners, bringing the season total to 531 for the third-most in the majors. They even left the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth inning after Daza’s smash went straight to reliever Caleb Thielbar for a quick catch.

Daza chucked his bat in frustration after the bad-luck ball. Then Emilio Pagán induced Blackmon into a fielder’s choice force out and struck out Cron.

“If they’re feeling it at that moment, it’s fine, as long as they regroup and focus,” Black said.

TRIPLE PLAYS

Buxton had been held out of the starting lineup for three straight games to rest his persistently sore and swollen right knee. He’d gone almost three years without a triple until hitting one Saturday in a 6-0 win over the Rockies. He also scored from first base on Sunday on Kepler’s two-out double in the seventh down the left-field line to give the Twins some insurance.

Buxton tripled in consecutive games twice during the 2017 season.

WORKING HIS WAY BACK

Ryan, who leads all major league rookies in wins, has not yet rediscovered in three starts since returning from COVID-19. He’s logged 15 2/3 innings with 20 hits, 10 runs and four home runs allowed with only 11 strikeouts.

Pagán, Tyler Duffey and Jhoan Duran picked him up Sunday with a stellar finish.

“I’ve seen some fortitude and some unwillingness to break in some very challenging spots,” Baldelli said. “There were base runners out there all day long.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 3B Kris Bryant, who has missed 50 games over the last two months with two separate injured list stints, has been cleared to return from his rehab assignment and can rejoin the team in Denver on Monday. He could be activated prior to the game.

Twins: RHP Joe Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his upper trapezoid muscle, which is around the neck. LHP Jovani Moran was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take Smith’s place in the bullpen, his third stint in the majors this season.

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA) pitches Monday night to begin a three-game series against Los Angeles. It’s the first of 17 straight games against division foes, including 10 matchups with the NL West’s top two teams. LHP Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA) starts for the Dodgers.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA) will open the five-game series Monday night in Cleveland, with RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA) taking the mound for the home team. Gray and McKenzie were the starting pitchers here on Wednesday night when the Guardians won 11-10.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Red Sox promote right-handed reliever, send down Seabold

After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to the Triple-A WooSox. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs (three homers) on nine hits. He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Guardians enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (41-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-32, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson joins LSU

In a surprise midseason move, Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving the team to return to the college ranks, as D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Johnson has been hired as LSU’s new pitching coach. Johnson is in his fourth season with the Twins but has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays, Twins strike early and often

While it was not quite as dramatic as Sunday’s game, the Yankees required another late inning comeback to beat the Athletics in their series opener in the Bronx. After falling behind 5-1, they clawed their way back, and eventually took the lead in a six-run seventh inning that saw multiple catcher’s interference calls and big RBI hits from Josh Donaldson, Jose Trevino, and Marwin Gonzalez. The victory took the Yankees to a remarkable 23-20 record in game where they’ve trailed at some point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Emilio Pagán
Person
Triston Mckenzie
The Associated Press

Guerrero’s run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to begin the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1) and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles came on to face Bo Bichette, who drove in pinch runner Bradley Zimmer with a single through the right side. Guerrero followed with an RBI single, driving in Springer with the winning run as the crowd of 27,140 celebrated.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Minnesota Twins
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Twins in Cleveland for 2, brawl bans announced

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is serving his final days with Minnesota before leaving for the same job with LSU. His departure, first reported Sunday night, blindsided Twins fans, and Johnson called it “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” He’ll stay with the AL Central-leading Twins through the end of a series at Cleveland on Thursday, then return to his college roots — he previously worked at Arkansas, Mississippi State, Dallas Baptist and Central Arkansas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Twins vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 6/27/2022

The Minnesota Twins will head to Progressive Field to begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday evening. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Twins-Guardians prediction and pick. The Twins are coming off a series where they won two of three from the Colorado Rockies at home. Minnesota is 5-5 over 10 games and 11-12 […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 6/27/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy