Public Safety

Suspect arrested after fight leads to shooting in NoDa, CMPD says

By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
 2 days ago

The suspect in a scuffle at NoDa that led to a shooting Saturday night has been arrested, the CMPD said. The shooting took place on North Davidson Street near 36th Street around 8:30 p.m....

IN THIS ARTICLE
