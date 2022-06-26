Suspect arrested after fight leads to shooting in NoDa, CMPD says

A Marine Corps veteran was charged Thursday with the attempted murder of a peace officer in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer in Studio City.Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, of Van Nuys, was charged with one count of willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer with an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury. "Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in the sentence of 40 years to life...
Comments / 0