Suspect arrested after fight leads to shooting in NoDa, CMPD says

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO