ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

One happy face: Chihuahua mix with mohawk named world’s ugliest dog

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER2qb_0gModKgS00

PETALUMA, Calif. — He is sooo ugly. But sooo lovable.

Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chihuahua mix, won the 2022 Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday, KABC-TV reported. The contest, held annually at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, resumed after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the television station.

The dog and his owner, Jeneda Benally, 48, of Flagstaff, Arizona, won $1,500 and a trip to New York City to appear on the “Today” show, according to the morning news magazine.

The dog has lived a difficult life until he was adopted from an Arizona shelter in August 2021 by Benally. He has tumors and neurological issues, needs a diaper, struggles to stand upright or walk and holds his head cocked to one side, The New York Times reported.

“He was the happiest creature that I had ever met,” Benally told “Today.” “He hobbled up to me and chose me. I vowed that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how awful his previous life had been.”

Mr. Happy Face also has a natural mohawk and makes a noise “like a Dodge Ram diesel truck” revving its engine when “he is elated,” according to his online biography written by Benally.

“It was clear and obvious Mr. Happy Face deserved to be champion,” Debra Mathy, one of the contest’s judges, told the Times on Saturday. She said that the judges did not even bother debating about what dog would win.

“All the obstacles this dog overcame physically and in his past life -- it’s amazing,” Mathy told the newspaper.

On its website, the contest says it promotes the adoption of dogs, even ones that might have “missing fur, crossed eyes, duck waddles or mismatched ears.”

Eight dogs walked the red carpet at the event, which has been held for 50 years, the Times reported.

“They’re promoting rescuing dogs, that all dogs regardless of their appearance deserve to be loved,” Mathy told the newspaper.

Second place went to Wild Thang, “an adorable mess” and a distemper survivor whose tongue always hangs out “because there are no teeth to hold it in,” according to the contest’s website.

Wild Thang “looked like 50 pounds but only weighed 6 pounds because it was all fur,” Mathy told the Times.

Third place went to Monkey, a 12-year-old female Blue Factor Brussels Griffon. “She likes just about everyone and everything, except bath time,” according to the contest website.

Monkey was rescued from a hoarding situation 11 years ago, according to the website.

Scamp the Tramp won the last contest in 2019. Scamp was a lovable tramp, a dog of unknown breeding “with beady eyes, no teeth and short stubby legs.”

Benally said it was “just amazing” that the judges recognized her dog’s “true inner beauty” in this year’s contest.

“I don’t know that I feel like I’ve got the world’s ugliest dog,” Benally told KABC. “I know I’ve got the world’s most lovable dog.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Depot Hotel reopens as The Depot

After closing in December, shortly after the historic building was sold to developers Ken and Stacy Mattson, the Depot Hotel and Restaurant reopened this week. Now promoted as simply The Depot or The Depot Restaurant, the restaurant offers a limited menu for patio and take-out dining. The new menu features...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Pride stage shut down after person sprays chemical into crowd

SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers from San Francisco LGBT Pride tweeted at 7:34 p.m. Sunday the group shut down a musical performance on the Kaiser Permanente main stage early at Sunday's Pride celebration after they said someone near the stage sprayed Mace into the crowd."Although no one was harmed, it was not a pleasant experience," the tweet said, confirming what was said at the time on stage. "We decided to cut the performance short in the interest of safety."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Petaluma, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
pioneerpublishers.com

Where does Contra Costa fall in state vaccination rankings?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (June 27, 2022) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Brentwood’s Witch Hunt, Antioch Shootings and Pittsburg High QB to Miami

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how the Brentwood City Council is on a witch hunt to remove a planning commissioner and how out of line they are. Antioch Police report three shootings over the week. Meanwhile, City of Richmond tax is hurting businesses. Abortion constitutional amendment will be on November Ballot. SF Muni fatal shooting may have been self defense. CHP makes large fentanyl pills bust. Kenny discusses potential of a homeless Olympics. Great America might close in 10 years and Pittsburg High Quarterback Jaden Rashada selects Miami to continue career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Chihuahuas#New York City#Tumor#Brussels Griffons#Kabc Tv#The New York Times#Dodge
FOX40

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
Good News Network

Boy Asked Frank Lloyd Wright to Design Him a Dog House – And He Did

Designer of some of the most celebrated buildings in American history—including Falling Water and the Guggenheim Museum—Frank Lloyd Wright, as it turns out, helped fulfill the housing needs of other animals too. In 1956, a 12-year-old boy asked the famous architect if—seeing as he was already designing a...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Bicyclist Killed On Highway 1

Alameda County has lifted its recent, short-lived, re-upped mask mandate, citing a decline in COVID cases. Not sure anyone listened, but the Bay Area's only large-scale mask mandate has again been lifted. [Daily Californian]. A bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 1, near the town of San Gregorio in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Things to do with and without wine in Napa Valley | What to know

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — It's wine o'clock somewhere and that place is Napa Valley!. Napa, located just north of San Francisco, is known for its world-class wine with more than 400 open wineries. Each winery features its own unique story, style and setting. Five wineries to visit while in...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies in Petaluma grass fire

PETALUMA, Calif. - A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma. The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park. After burning 63 acres, the fire is now...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Cotati Mural with Pistols Painted Over

A mural depicting a skeleton holding two pistols has been painted over in Cotati, after public outcry. The mural was commissioned by business owner, Ryan Podesta, who asked artist Vinnie Schraner of Rohnert Park to paint the mural on the side of his business, Thirsty First Outfitters. The shop is a tactical sports store, and Podesta also owns Playland, a paintball and airsoft center in Petaluma. The mural was completed in early May, and after the school shooting on May 24th in Uvalde, Texas, community members began to object to the artwork online. It was vandalized twice before Podesta decided it was best to paint over it. Cotati Mayor Mark Landman praised Podesta for resolving the issue peacefully and quickly.
COTATI, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 earthquake strikes Lake County

(KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck two kilometers northwest of Cobb, California early Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:57 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COBB, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people hurt after a solo-vehicle crash in Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)

2 people hurt after a solo-vehicle crash in Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two people were hurt following a traffic accident in Petaluma. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Marie Drive. The preliminary investigation indicated that the Transit bus was southbound on Marie Drive approaching East Washington Street [...]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy