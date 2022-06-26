ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

By RICH ROVITO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bklKq_0gMoczT600
1 of 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday.

Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017.

Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run.

Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a perfectly executed drag bunt and Jonathan Davis had an infield single that brought in a run.

After Christian Yelich had an RBI grounder, Tellez homered again off José Berríos (5-4), driving a pitch over the right-field wall. The drive gave the Brewers an 8-3 lead as a crowd of more than 35,000 stood and chanted Tellez’s name.

Tellez has two multi-homer games this season and seven in his career.

Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Chi Chi González to get the win. González and four Milwaukee relievers held Toronto scoreless after the first inning.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer in the Toronto first. After Tellez homered in the bottom half, a run-scoring double by Omar Narváez later in the inning pulled Milwaukee even.

González, making his second start for the Brewers, gave up four hits and three runs in four innings.

Berríos allowed eight hits and a season-high eight runs in 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered six runs over four innings in his previous start on June 20 against the Chicago White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with right elbow discomfort. … Kirk started behind the plate after serving as DH on Saturday. Kirk got his hand got clipped by the backswing of Davis, forcing him to leave Friday night’s game.

Brewers: Placed OF Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain and recalled INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville. … 2B Kolten Wong, who has been on the IL with a calf injury, played the second game of rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on Sunday and homered in his first at-bat.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.19 ERA) will start as Toronto returns to Canada to host the Red Sox on Monday to begin an eight-game homestand. Gausman is 5-8 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 career appearances (17 starts) against Boston.

Brewers: After a day off on Monday, Milwaukee is on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 4.74) will start on Tuesday for the first time since May 27 at St. Louis. Woodruff has been on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s syndrome, which affected the fingers on this throwing hand.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (33-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -156, Marlins +134; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. batting second for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chisholm will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chisholm for 10.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Max Schrock batting leadoff for Cincinnati Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Max Schrock as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Schrock will bat leadoff as the Reds' designated hitter Sunday while Mike Moustakas takes a seat. Schrock has landed two hits and knocked in an RBI in his six plate appearances this...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hockey Writers

Ilya Kvochko – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) Ilya Kvochko is a reliable two-way centerman who excelled in the best junior league in Russia this past season, the MHL. He is a very smart player who sees the ice better than most of his opponents, which allows him to position himself well on both sides of the ice. He is constantly making his linemates better by adapting his game to best support them rather than forcing his playstyle on his teammates.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Reyes
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
George Springer
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Jace Peterson
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo sitting Tuesday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Perdomo is being replaced at shortstop by Jake Hager versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 225 plate appearances this season, Perdomo has a .198 batting average with a .585 OPS,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Hoy Park not in Pirates' Sunday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Hoy Park is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Park is being replaced at third base by Ke'Bryan Hayes versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 45 plate appearances this season, Park has a .211 batting average with a .651 OPS, 2 home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi
The Associated Press

Plum has been major reason for Aces success this season

Kelsey Plum views her improved play this season to just having more time on the court. The Las Vegas guard is averaging a career-high 20.7 points and 5.7 assists this year to help the Aces to the best record in the league. She’s playing a career-best 34.7 minutes a game — nine more than last year when she won the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Marlins leave Luke Williams off Monday lineup

The Miami Marlins did not list Luke Williams in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Williams will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Avisail Garcia returns to the starting lineup in right field and bats fourth. Jon Berti will take over at second base from Williams while Bryan De La Cruz covers left field.
MIAMI, FL
The Hockey Writers

Michael Mastrodomenico – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 78th (amongst NA skaters) Arguably possessing one of the best names in the draft, Michael Mastrodomenico has quite a few on-ice attributes that could make him an effective pro one day, either in the American Hockey League (AHL) or at the highest level in the NHL. Playing for the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he finished with four goals and 18 points in 53 games and suited up for Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship where he got into four games, ending the tournament with four penalty minutes and a plus-1 in the plus/minus column.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy