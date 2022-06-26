Report: Matthew Wolff Signs With LIV Golf

Following recent speculation, it has been reported by The Telegraph that Matt Wolff will be announced by LIV Golf on Monday, with Spanish amateur, Eugenio Chacarra, also joining the American.

Although the Saudi-backed series have secured the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka , this is arguably one that will make the PGA Tour take notice, with both men under the age of 25 and having the potential to produce big things within the game.

Wolff carded a final round 66 during the final round of the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday, there had been "growing expectation" that Wolff had joined LIV Golf , but now, in the report by The Telegraph, it appears to be confirmed, with the PGA Tour winner set to be announced on Monday.

Wolff, who has one PGA Tour victory to his name, which came at the 2019 3M Open, also snuck into the world’s top 20 at the start of 2021. This was thanks to becoming the first male golfer to finish in the top five in his first two majors for 132 years. Currently, he is sat just inside the world's top 75.

At just 23-years-old, Wolff will be one of the youngest players in the field , with the American backing up his appearance in a LIV Golf promotional video back at the start of June.

By moving to LIV Golf, Wolff will receive an instant suspension from the PGA Tour , with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

Chacarra revealed he has signed a three year deal with LIV (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Wolff, Chacarra has revealed that he has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi-backed series, with the World No.2 amateur stating that: “My position is that of a player who is not a member of the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, and I have not earned money while I have been an amateur, so I can play in this league without problems.

"This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family. I had already achieved everything as an amateur, and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional.”

