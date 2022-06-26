ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Report: Matthew Wolff Signs With LIV Golf

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Following recent speculation, it has been reported by The Telegraph that Matt Wolff will be announced by LIV Golf on Monday, with Spanish amateur, Eugenio Chacarra, also joining the American.

Although the Saudi-backed series have secured the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka , this is arguably one that will make the PGA Tour take notice, with both men under the age of 25 and having the potential to produce big things within the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X68yx_0gMocVBQ00

Wolff carded a final round 66 during the final round of the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday, there had been "growing expectation" that Wolff had joined LIV Golf , but now, in the report by The Telegraph, it appears to be confirmed, with the PGA Tour winner set to be announced on Monday.

Wolff, who has one PGA Tour victory to his name, which came at the 2019 3M Open, also snuck into the world’s top 20 at the start of 2021. This was thanks to becoming the first male golfer to finish in the top five in his first two majors for 132 years. Currently, he is sat just inside the world's top 75.

At just 23-years-old, Wolff will be one of the youngest players in the field , with the American backing up his appearance in a LIV Golf promotional video back at the start of June.

By moving to LIV Golf, Wolff will receive an instant suspension from the PGA Tour , with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7cOo_0gMocVBQ00

Chacarra revealed he has signed a three year deal with LIV (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Wolff, Chacarra has revealed that he has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi-backed series, with the World No.2 amateur stating that: “My position is that of a player who is not a member of the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, and I have not earned money while I have been an amateur, so I can play in this league without problems.

"This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family. I had already achieved everything as an amateur, and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez tear into PGA Tour at LIV Golf press conference

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez didn't hold back in their criticism of the PGA Tour and their reasons for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Tuesday. Addressing the media alongside Perez and Brooks Koepka, Reed sarcastically commented on the PGA Tour's new and improved prize funds for eight events in 2023.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
UPI News

Wolff, No. 2 amateur Chacarra to join LIV Golf Portland field

June 27 (UPI) -- Matthew Wolff, the No. 77 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be part of LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the second tournament of the Saudi-backed breakaway competitive series. Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Daily Telegraph on Sunday about the latest addition to the...
PORTLAND, OR
Golf.com

‘Listen to the players’: Patrick Reed rips PGA Tour on his way out the door

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Patrick Reed is eager to play less tournament golf. For years, Reed has been among the PGA Tour’s grinders, logging roughly 30 events across the globe each calendar year. He has prided himself as a global golfer, regularly trekking to the European Tour and playing tournaments that other high-profile pros would skip. But on Tuesday, in his first appearance as a member of the LIV Tour, he made it clear he’s ready to simplify that schedule — and he isn’t in a hurry to get back to the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#Presidents Cup#Spanish#American#Saudi
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo takes dig at Greg Norman as he addresses LIV Golf rumours

Sir Nick Faldo has taken to social media to quash the wild rumours he’s joining the LIV Golf commentary team. Faldo recently made the decision to retire from broadcasting. He has been a regular on telecasts calling the action since 2006. The 64-year-old six-time major champ and CBS lead...
GOLF
ESPN

CJ Cup golf tournament moving from Las Vegas to South Carolina

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The CJ Cup is on the move again in America, this year shifting across the country from Las Vegas to South Carolina. The PGA Tour said a limited-field CJ Cup, which left Jeju Island in South Korea when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, will be played this year at Congaree Golf Club, about an hour inland from Hilton Head Island.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's CJ Cup moving to Congaree in October

The CJ Cup will have a fourth different home this fall. The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the CJ Cup will be played this October at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The tournament, to be held Oct. 20-23, will be renamed the CJ Cup in South Carolina. The...
RIDGELAND, SC
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

71
Followers
610
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy