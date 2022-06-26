Cavaliers Earn Nine Medals for Team USA at FINA World Championships

Four current and former UVA swimmers won a total of nine medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this week

Four current or former Virginia swimmers earned a total of nine medals for Team USA this week at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Rising sophomore Emma Weyant concluded the individual events on the final day of swimming competition on Saturday with a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley. Weyant's time of 4:36.00 was good for third place, only trailing USA's Katie Grimes (4:32.67) and gold medalist Summer McIntosh (4:32.04) of Canada. This is the first world championship medal for Weyant, but she won silver in the 400-meter individual medley in the Summer Olympics last August.

Kate Douglass earned her third bronze medal of the week on Friday as part of USA's 4x100-meter mixed relay team. Douglass swam in the prelims for the relay team, which ended up finishing third in the finals. Douglass also won bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke and the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Alex Walsh had a fantastic week in Budapest, earning three gold medals. Walsh was a part of Team USA's first-place 4x200-meter freestyle relay and 4x100-meter medley relay teams and also won gold in the 200-meter individual medley.

UVA alum Leah Smith was part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team that won gold and also took bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo served as the head coach for the Team USA women, who won 25 medals. Team USA won 45 medals overall, breaking its own record for most swimming medals by a single country at the World Champions (38 in 2017).

