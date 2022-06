A target on Penn State’s radar in the Class of 2023 will be making his decision known later this week. But the Nittany Lions appear to be a longshot to secure the commitment. Daniel Harris, a four-star cornerback from Miami, Florida has confirmed he will be announcing his college decision on July 1 after completing his official visits. One of those visits was to Penn State, but an SEC school appears to be the overwhelming favorite to secure the commitment from Harris. Harris shared his top four schools on his Twitter account, including Penn State, along with his confirmation of his decision...

