Penguins A to Z: What does Evgeni Malkin have left?

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins now own the most impressive playoff streak in North American professional sports, their first-round exit at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference Finalist New York Rangers started a wave of rumours regarding players from up and down the lineup. Individual struggles have taken the spotlight, as the time has come for general manager (GM) Ron Hextall and company to begin constructing the team for next season and beyond. Given the questions surrounding forward Evgeni Malkin and the trials and tribulations of players like Kasperi Kapanen, it may be time for Hextall to get on the horn with other GMs around the league and take stock of what the Penguins’ options are.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO