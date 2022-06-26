ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March turns destructive in Northeast Portland after Roe is overturned

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A group marched from Grant Park and vandalized several businesses in the Hollywood District of Northeast Portland Saturday night. The march was organized as a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively allowing states to ban abortion. According to...

nbc16.com

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Destructive Group Marches In Hollywood District

(Portland, Ore) — A group of over 60 people marched out of Grant Park late Saturday (June 25) night around 10 pm. Portland Police officers were monitoring the crowd, but were limited in resources. Officers in other districts around the city were responding to various other incidents at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'Micro-village' opening in Northeast Portland draws backlash from business owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Safe Rest Villages open across the city, a Portland nonprofit is taking a different approach to housing the homeless community. WeShine is looking to private landowners to build micro-villages for people experiencing homelessness. One village is already under construction in the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ parking lot near Northeast 122nd and Halsey.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Fire At Vancouver Homeless Camp Spreads

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A fire that started in a large homeless camp spread quickly to trees and trash on Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 say the blaze near the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 interchange was stubborn to put out. One camper was injured in...
VANCOUVER, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland, Oregon, turned destructive over the weekend, with some people breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti. Portland Police say no one was immediately arrested because they did not have the resources to intervene. The event began with...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of Immigration Customs Enforcement, pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man presumed drowned in Columbia identified as Portland man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A swimmer who went missing in the Columbia River over the weekend and was presumed drowned has been identified, as recovery crews continue to search for his remains. According to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, the swimmer is 35-year-old Kevin...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Betsy Johnson calls Portland 'city of roaches' in interview

The independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the quip in light of a New York Times story.{img:338505}A candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful City...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
TIGARD, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Quip City: Why Johnson called Portland the 'city of roaches'

The Oregon gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the comment in light of a New York Times story.An independent candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portlanders Protest End of Roe, SCOTUS Allows Prayer in Public Schools, and Oslo Mass Shooting Cancels Pride

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, sweaty Portlanders!. - No,...
PORTLAND, OR

