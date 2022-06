SPOKANE - Despite being shot and sustaining multiple injuries, an officer from the Spokane Police Department was in stable condition and recovering overnight. Just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers in Spokane were called to the 1600 block of E. Garland regarding a drive-by shooting. Occupants of a vehicle reportedly fired shots at a residence and fled the scene. Officers immediately flooded the area attempting to locate the suspects and find any victims.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO