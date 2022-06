By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez says he’ll be ready to begin discussions for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol after defeating Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. Canelo had hoped to fight WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol in an immediate rematch after losing to him by a narrow 12-round unanimous decision last May, but this was the only time to get the fight out of the way against Golovkin.

