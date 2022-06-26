ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry Is ‘Outraged’ After Roe V Wade Is Overturned: ‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women’

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Image Credit: John Salangsang/AFI/Shutterstock

Halle Berry often speaks out on what she infers as injustices — and she did it once again on Friday when she used her social media platform to rail against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. The Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a blistering message to her fans after the Unites States’ highest court put an end to women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLS**T. Something has to be done!!,” she began, before referencing the Supreme Court’s ruling a day prior that threw out a New York law limiting who can get a permit to carry a gun in public. “Guns have more rights than women,” she continued. “Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it and talk about-we must DO SOMETHING about it!”

Halle was on a long list of luminaries who slammed Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett’s decision to strike down the 1973 landmark decision. She joined Taylor Swift, Ireland Baldwin, Sophie Turner and many more who voiced their outrage on social media.

Also locking arms with the celebrity women was The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, who posted the phone number for Planned Parenthood on his Instagram and wrote, “For me, no alternative but to keep fighting with the people in reproductive justice who have been working in anticipation of this moment for a decade or more; to refuse paralysis and commit to never getting used to minority rule; to understand this as another damning reminder of what happens when the rights and lives of poor and marginalized people are not understood as the bedrock of justice and fundamental to our own.”

Meanwhile, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan issued dissenting opinions to the decision to let states decide abortion laws. In their statements, the justices said “no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” as the decision opens the door to overturning same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion that he would not have overturned Roe v. Wade, however, he would have upheld Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Comments / 9

patriot63
1d ago

Woman's rights are under assault from the left. Transgender issues shows they don't care about woman's rights. Also the term they have coined for woman is birthing person. How cold and Inhumane nothing endearing about that term. Mother and the many names for moms are far more affectionate and encompassing.

Irish!
1d ago

The right to bear arms is in the Constitution but murdering innocent babies is not a constitutional right nor is it a healthcare right.

