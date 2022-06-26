ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde Debuts Blonde Hair At Glastonbury As She Defends Abortion Rights: Before & After Pics

By Jackie Manno
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lorde surprised audiences at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival by swapping out her signature brunette hair for warm blonde tresses while performing at the venue. The photos showed her singing in a shiny white bodysuit with see-through red tights while she gripped the microphone and smiled towards the audience.

Lorde Glastonbury 2022 (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

But the New Zealand native’s new appearance wasn’t the main message of the night. Lorde clearly had something to say about the recent overturning of Roe V Wade across the pond in America. “Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. F*** the Supreme Court,” she said during the concert, per The Daily Mail.

Lorde April 2022 (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the “Royals” songstress sporting light locks. In her 2021 music video for her song “Mood Ring,” Lorde is seen with bright blonde hair. The 25-year-old is also no stranger to publicly defending women’s rights. In a September 2021 interview with Variety, Lorde gave credit to women in the music industry. “Women need to be valued for not just the emotional nuance they bring to songwriting, but also technical skills,” she told the outlet in a personal interview that gave personal details about her extensive career. “Whether it’s someone like Britney [Spears], who we’ve all seen go through this terrible thing, or Fiona Apple, there’s always someone who came before you taking it on the chin.”

She then went on to elaborate about her songwriting process as a progressive woman in a male dominated field. “I feel so empowered being involved in all the different areas of my job that traditionally would be left to someone else, whether it’s something like lighting my show, directing videos, graphic design,” she explained. “Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up. It’s hard for me – I’m shy, I’m a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it,” she added.

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

