Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
Probably the most popular barbecue item is the rib, and ribs can come in all shapes and sizes. There are many ways to grill a rack of ribs, and each barbecue spot has its own specialty. When it comes to Kansas City, the barbecue is world famous. I've been to Kansas City a lot because of the close proximity to other areas that I travel to. I've had barbecue from all over the city, but I wanted to focus specifically on ribs.
With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […]
There’s something magical about driving through the metro on the Fourth of July weekend and seeing pops of color illuminating the sky, and this year the fireworks displays are back in full force. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday—a work night for many Kansas Citians—many local...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Isaiah Green has been located and is safe. Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said...
Kansas City is a charming metropolis is in beautiful eastern Missouri that is full of culture, art, and history. Known for its improvisational jazz of the 1920s and its stellar BBQ, Kansas City roots run deep. Commonly known as the “City of Fountains”, Kansas City is surrounded by stunning scenery,...
Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Monday that Dani Welniak is joining the team as its Executive Director of Communications. She begins her new role with the club immediately. The longtime Kansas City area sports reporter and director has been tapped to move to the club...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy and The Salvation Army are going to be giving away more than 500 box fans on Wednesday, June 29. The distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at E. 18th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. For landmarks, that is across the street from the KCATA offices and a few blocks west of the American Jazz Museum.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place this evening, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on...
