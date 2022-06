Byron Buxton had a big day with three hits at the plate to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, getting on base with a single in the first inning. The rest of the lineup followed his lead as Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela all delivered RBI singles and helped Minnesota take a 3-1 lead.

