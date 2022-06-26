ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Confidence in Supreme Court drops to all-time low

 2 days ago

Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has plummeted to an all-time low.

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

The conservative Supreme Court majority

Five Supreme Court Justices this week voted to overrule the precedents set in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion. Let’s look at the language that some of the recent appointees used in their confirmation hearings when asked about Roe. Brett Kavanaugh described the case as “important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times,” and said that Casey “specifically reconsidered it, applied the stare decisis factors, and decided to reaffirm it. That makes Casey a precedent on precedent.” Neil Gorsuch described it as “a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases. So a good judge will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court worthy as treatment of precedent like any other.” Others, like Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett, were more wishy-washy, saying it was (in Alito’s words) “entitled to respect as stare decisis.” Neither chose to divulge that they’ve wanted to toss this thing for the entirety of their lives. No one, at least in these public comments, lied. But, especially in the cases of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh—who really needed Sen. Susan Collins’ vote!—they sure did try to create the impression that Roe and Casey would be in safe hands with them, didn’t they? What they are, in this case, are weasels. Do Democrats have a plan for what to do about the most powerful policymaking body in the country being controlled by weasels for the indefinite future? Is there one?
