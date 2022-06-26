ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Poll: Confidence in Supreme Court drops to all-time low

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4u4H_0gMoXAzm00

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has plummeted to an all-time low.

The three week Gallup pool took place before Friday’s historic ruling. Americans’ confidence in the court sits at 25% according to the data. The previous low mark for the court was 31% back in 2014.

Confidence is down by double digits among Democrats and Independents, though it is essentially unchanged among Republicans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trump speaks at Illinois rally

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Western Illinois on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The event just outside of Quincy was to stump for Congresswoman Mary Miller. She is in a close primary with Congressman Rodney Davis due to new redistricting lines. Trump also endorsed Darren Bailey […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest three in major Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Rockford Police Gang Unit, and the StateLine Area Narcotics Team cooperated in the arrest of three people in a major Rockford drug investigation. Rockford Police said the investigation had been on-going for the past few months. On Wednesday, June 22nd, five search warrants were executed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Democrats#Independents#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Democratic politicians want Supreme Court justices to be 'intimidated' by overturning Roe v Wade: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Claudia Tenney said Democratic lawmakers apparently want Supreme Court justices "to be intimidated" over reversing Roe v. Wade Saturday on "Fox Report." CLAUDIA TENNEY: My concern is that [Democrats] say, "Oh, yeah, well, we wanted more in the bill [protecting Supreme Court justices]. That's why we didn't vote for it. Add an amendment or provide another bill that would provide additional staffing." But I think the real reason they didn't vote for it is they know that their constituents are afraid of what's going to happen if this Dobbs case — the abortion case — comes out. And they know politically their constituents are against it, and they're against the change in the law that could happen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy