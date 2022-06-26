ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

At This Time

evanstonroundtable.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Fulton Alt became a gardener after her husband’s death in 2019. Howard Alt set up a certified wildlife habitat – home...

evanstonroundtable.com

evanstonroundtable.com

Pat Hughes, Sr. – lucky and loved

This episode features Pat Hughes, Sr., who has made Evanston his home since he moved to our town in 1955. Pat attributes who he is to his upbringing, his diverse group of friends and meeting the love of his life, Brigid, while still in middle school. Pat practices an attitude of gratitude as he tells us about his large family whose family ties run deep through the community. His desire to lead a life of service and pay it forward have guided him to be a person we and the community are grateful for.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

The Art of Making Art: Annie Zirin

Annie Zirin uses two types of looms in her Evanston home studio. First, there are floor types used for pattern weaving like one that you might see at a heritage site such as in Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. These weave linearly and tend to be used to make more functional...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Putting a twist on old-fashioned playground equipment is this climber in Twiggs Park, where Darrow Avenue and Payne Street meet. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: This is nothing simple about this misdemeanor

I beg to differ with the findings and intended follow-up action of the Evanston Police Department regarding the noose event: It is NOT a misdemeanor nor simply “disorderly conduct.”. This act raises the specter of the horrors of our national past and the ongoing horrors of our present. Literally...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. For those of us on Team Sunny-Cool-and-Comfortable, it is beautiful out there with absolutely no caveats! The high will be 71, according to the National Weather Service, with northwest winds around 10 miles an hour. And now a brief sports announcement: For those who missed (or would like to relive or did not care but want to be able to pretend in front of others) here are the last three minutes and 46 seconds of last night’s Stanley Cup playoff final game. It offers all that hockey can give: excitement, boredom, drama and the complete joy of victory and agony of defeat. Now, on to more news.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: We are now missing a fundamental human right

As a minister who prays to the Spirit of Life and the Source of Love, I am grief stricken. Bringing a child into the world is one of the most complicated, personal, and life-altering endeavors any person can undertake. If there is one thing that should be planned in this life, it is parenthood.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news and weekly recap of the week’s top stories

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. Every Sunday we aim to give you the news of the past seven days, a peak back at the week, as well as the latest stories. Here’s what we have today:. No matter what you believe about the reversal of Roe v. Wade this week,...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City to spend nearly $1.7M on properties for affordable housing

Evanston City Council members agreed on Tuesday to buy a set of blighted west side residential properties, giving the City control of the site to develop affordable housing in the future. With the 5th Ward council member urging the city to act quickly, council members voted 8-1 on June 27...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: As women’s rights erode, you must get out and vote

When I was in college in 1971, then-President Richard Nixon vetoed a bill that would have implemented a national day care system, the Comprehensive Child Development Act. Fifty years later, we still lack a national day care system – and now we have also lost the national right of women to terminate pregnancy. This is only a shock if you haven’t been paying attention.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Second Ward Council Member to step down after 10 years

City Council Member Peter Braithwaite of Evanston’s Second Ward announced Monday he will be stepping down from his seat, ending more than 10 years representing one of the City’s most diverse wards. He said his resignation will take effect at the July 11 City Council meeting. Braithwaite, who...
EVANSTON, IL

