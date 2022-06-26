At This Time

Good Monday morning, Evanston. For those of us on Team Sunny-Cool-and-Comfortable, it is beautiful out there with absolutely no caveats! The high will be 71, according to the National Weather Service, with northwest winds around 10 miles an hour. And now a brief sports announcement: For those who missed (or would like to relive or did not care but want to be able to pretend in front of others) here are the last three minutes and 46 seconds of last night’s Stanley Cup playoff final game. It offers all that hockey can give: excitement, boredom, drama and the complete joy of victory and agony of defeat. Now, on to more news.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO