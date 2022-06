Good Tuesday morning, dear Evanstonians. Make sure and vote. It’s perfect weather for the primaries today. True, we will see a few clouds, but the high will be about 83. Yes, there is a chance of thunderstorms tonight – but not until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service tells us. So, you’ll still be able to enjoy the city’s Starlight Concert series at Baker Park, featuring Midnight Sun, an amazing deep-in-the-pocket funk band. (Full disclosure: The trombone player is the son of RoundTable Editor Susy Schultz, but she takes no money, only pleasure, from the event.) Now, on to more news.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO