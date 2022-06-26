ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

By Sportradar
WVNews
 2 days ago

CONNECTICUT (72) A.Thomas 4-7 7-8 15, Bonner 5-14 2-2 12, Jo.Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-1...

www.wvnews.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Clemson's P.J. Hall Still Not 100 Percent

Hall told reporters after he had surgery in the spring that his recovery was going to be a long process. The Greenville News reported earlier this month that the rising junior was out of his walking boot and is expected to travel with the Tigers when they head to France in August.
SPARTANBURG, SC
On3.com

Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor goes to extreme lengths to attend team meeting

This week, Duke basketball freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor had to take advantage of today’s advanced technology to tune into the team’s first meeting. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Canberra (AUS) NBA Global Academy announced his reclassification to the 2022 class earlier this month but isn’t in Durham yet. Since he couldn’t be in the building, Proctor used FaceTime to call in from 10,000 miles away.
DURHAM, NC

