With the draft complete, as the 2022 NBA offseason continues, teams will turn to free agency for the opportunity to reshape their rosters. To illustrate what to expect this offseason, we've separated all 30 teams into six tiers, ranging from teams that can easily generate cap space to those already in the luxury tax for next season. We've also highlighted which prospects teams can sign while addressing the challenges that lie ahead.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO