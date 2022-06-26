ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Join 411’s Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Coverage

By Steve Cook
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m here with live coverage for a show that I was pretty excited about a month or so ago. Now that we’re here at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the excitement isn’t quite as strong. Injuries have decimated both side of the wrestling dream match...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Wild Fan Brawl Breaks Out During AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

A brawl broke out between two fans during Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. The fight occurred during the main event bout between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. As seen in the videos below, the security crew dragged the two...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Addresses Crowd & More After AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Goes Off Air

Jon Moxley spoke to the audience following the end of last night’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show to win the interim AEW World Championship, addressed the crowd in attendance last night after the cameras stopped rolling according to Wrestling Inc.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Jon Moxley Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley cut an impassioned promo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door went off the air. In the main event, Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley also reportedly mentioned during the promo that he was “probably concussed” following the matchup. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case.
WWE
FanSided

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door rumors: Who’s joining Blackpool Combat Club, facing Zack Sabre Jr.?

A mystery opponent will be handpicked by Bryan Danielson to take on Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 26. Who could it be?. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view was set to be a dream event for professional wrestling fans. While the card is relatively strong, it is missing big stars that are out due to injuries. One of those stars is Bryan Danielson.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Shota Umino
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Lance Archer
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Money Forbidden Door PPV Made

Over the weekend the stars of AEW and NJPW faced off at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view which took place live from the United Center in Chicago. The card featured some interesting bouts, and there was a lot of speculation regarding how it would do heading into the show. The event...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Several Top WWE Stars And Others React To Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) made his AEW debut during Sunday night’s Forbidden Door event in Chicago, and several of his old WWE colleagues were thrilled for the Swiss Superman. As seen below, the likes of Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods and Naomi would react to Claudio appearing as Zack Sabre...
WWE
411mania.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place tonight from Chicago, and the final lineup for the show stands at 12 matches including the pre-show. You can check out the finalized card for tonight’s PPV, which will air live on PPV, BR Live, and FITE TV outside the US:. *...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

News On The Projected Runtime For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW has released the scheduled video on their YouTube channel for the post-Forbidden Door media scrum. If it’s an indication of how long the AEW and NJPW crossover event will be running, fans may be in for a lengthy evening. The media scrum is currently scheduled for 12:30 a.m....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Thunder#Combat#Taz New Japan#Qt Marshall Aaron Solo#Njpw#Marshall Goto#Goto Hashi
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Shares More Details on AEW Contract Offer

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared more details about the contract he was offered by AEW and company President Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt Angle on the offer he...
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley on How He Acted as a Neutral Party When Things Were Bad Between AEW & NJPW

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed the “Forbidden Door” and he’s kind of over it as a term now that there really isn’t a forbidden door anymore between AEW and NJPW. He also discussed acting as a “good neutral party” between the two companies. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Cuts Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– In the main event for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch won a five-woman Elimination Match to earn a slot in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch cut a promo on how last night is part of her comeback story. Below are some highlights and a video of the off-air promo:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

John Cena Shares Pic of Seth Rollins Ahead of Raw Return

John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight’s Raw, and Cena shared a photo of Seth Rollins online ahead of the show. Cena posted to his Instagram account to show a recent pic of the Raw heel, which was captionless like Cena’s posts tend to be. There’s no...
WWE
Yardbarker

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door scrum notes: Tony Khan, Claudio Castagnoli, FTR

Tony Khan, Jay White, Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, Claudio Castagnoli, Thunder Rosa, and FTR spoke to the media following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Below are notes and quotes from the press conference. **********. Tony Khan. Khan spoke on the success of Forbidden Door, and said that anything over 100,000...
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minori Suzuki Win Trios Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

The Jericho Appreciation Society will have the advantage at Blood & Guts after they picked up a win to open AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teamed with Minoru Suzuki to defeat Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino in the first match of tonight’s show, with Jericho pinning Umino after a Judas Effect. You can see some clips of the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you guys are all keeping cool in the June heat as we head into the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash. Tonight’s WWE NXT features a tag team bout as Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez battle Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. In addition, Sanga will battle Xyon Quinn and Indi Hartwell takes on Kiana James. Ikemen Jiro looks to be Giovanni Vinci’s latest win as he continues his run that began last week, and we’ll see Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker go face to face ahead of their match next week.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut, Tony Khan Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE superstar Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) made his AEW debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, defeating top NJPW technician Zack Sabre Jr. According to Fightful Select, Claudio’s contract with AEW is supposed to be long-term, but it has yet to be confirmed. AEW President Tony...
WWE
411mania.com

Cook’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Review

Excalibur is joined by Taz & New Japan’s Kevin Kelly for the Buy-In. Justin Roberts & Takuro Shibata are your ring announcers. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo: Kevin Kelly tells us that YOSHI-HASHI is the most improved NJPW wrestler over the past three years, so that’s exciting. Solo & HASHI start us off with some headlocks, hairpulling and Ric Flair chops. Dropkick by Solo. HASHI responds with a shoudlerblock, then Marshall & Goto tag in. Fans aren’t exactly behind QT here. Shoulderblock from Goto. QT leapfrogs nothing, then gets chopped. He tags out to Solo, and a distraction gimmick leads to a cheapshot on Goto. QT gets shoulderblocked down, Solo goes to the eyes. Solo gets doubleteamed by Goto & HASHI, then both Factory members get clubbered down. QT hits the QT Special on the floor, then Solo gets a near-fall on Goto with a top rope stomp. Goto gets shoulderblocked down by the Factory for two. Goto blocks the vertical suplex, hits one of his own on Solo. QT cuts off the tag attempt though. Goto clotheslines QT out of his boots, then tags in HASHI. Big ol’ chops from Goto. QT blocks the neckbreaker but gets backdropped. Big clothesline in the corner by HASHI, he goes up top and hits the Headhunter neckbreaker for two. Solo tosses HASHI outside and hits the tope con hero on Goto & HASHI. HASHI gets Diamondcut by QT, but Goto breaks up the count. Solo tags, QT goes up top and misses a 450 splash. Solo misses, HASHI hits a basement dropkick. Goto tags in. Solo blocks a Samoan drop, but gets clotheslined in the corner. HASHI with the superkick. QT gets superkicked into a neckbreaker. Solo gets picked up, Goto & HASHI hit a combination neckbreaker for three.
WWE
411mania.com

Kris Statlander Discusses Her Use of Sign Language On AEW TV, Learning ASL

Kris Statlander uses sign language before and after matches in AEW, and she recently shared her thoughts on the matter. Statlander spoke with Jaychelle Nicole for a new interview and talked about how she started to use ASL on the independents and why she chose to do so. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy