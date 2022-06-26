Join 411’s Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Coverage

Excalibur is joined by Taz & New Japan’s Kevin Kelly for the Buy-In. Justin Roberts & Takuro Shibata are your ring announcers. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo: Kevin Kelly tells us that YOSHI-HASHI is the most improved NJPW wrestler over the past three years, so that’s exciting. Solo & HASHI start us off with some headlocks, hairpulling and Ric Flair chops. Dropkick by Solo. HASHI responds with a shoudlerblock, then Marshall & Goto tag in. Fans aren’t exactly behind QT here. Shoulderblock from Goto. QT leapfrogs nothing, then gets chopped. He tags out to Solo, and a distraction gimmick leads to a cheapshot on Goto. QT gets shoulderblocked down, Solo goes to the eyes. Solo gets doubleteamed by Goto & HASHI, then both Factory members get clubbered down. QT hits the QT Special on the floor, then Solo gets a near-fall on Goto with a top rope stomp. Goto gets shoulderblocked down by the Factory for two. Goto blocks the vertical suplex, hits one of his own on Solo. QT cuts off the tag attempt though. Goto clotheslines QT out of his boots, then tags in HASHI. Big ol’ chops from Goto. QT blocks the neckbreaker but gets backdropped. Big clothesline in the corner by HASHI, he goes up top and hits the Headhunter neckbreaker for two. Solo tosses HASHI outside and hits the tope con hero on Goto & HASHI. HASHI gets Diamondcut by QT, but Goto breaks up the count. Solo tags, QT goes up top and misses a 450 splash. Solo misses, HASHI hits a basement dropkick. Goto tags in. Solo blocks a Samoan drop, but gets clotheslined in the corner. HASHI with the superkick. QT gets superkicked into a neckbreaker. Solo gets picked up, Goto & HASHI hit a combination neckbreaker for three.

