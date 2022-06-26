ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Glastonbury - Angélique Kidjo & JARV IS…

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngélique Kidjo brings her unique fusion of musical...

www.bbc.co.uk

NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’

Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to defend music icon Paul McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.Follow The Independent’s Glastonbury liveblog.Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t...
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Jarvis Cocker
The Independent

Paul McCartney delights fans with Beatles songs during record-breaking Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney delighted fans with songs old and new during his record-breaking Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June).The legendary musician became the oldest solo act to headline the festival, rocking out at the age of 80.He opened his set with Beatles classic “Can’t Buy Me Love” and concluded with “Hey Jude”.There was time for almost everything in between, including two surprise guest appearances from Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl and fellow legend Bruce Springsteen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Festival-goers enjoy sunny weather on first day of GlastonburyFestival-goers enjoy sunny weather on first day of GlastonburyGlastonbury: 'The best place on earth' returns after hiatus
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney waves Ukrainian flag as he comes out for encore

Paul McCartney held aloft a Ukrainian flag when he took the stage for an encore at his 2022 Glastonbury headline set.The former Beatle made the gesture in a display of solidarity with the country amid its ongoing war with Russia.While McCartney held the Ukraine flag, he was also flanked by bandmates holding the Union Flag and an LGBT+ pride flag.McCartney’s marathon headline slot featured surprise guest appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, with the latter joining McCartney for a rendition of “Glory Days”He also performed a “duet” alongside his late bandmate John Lennon, using digitally isolated vocals and...
NME

Jack White confirmed for secret set at Glastonbury 2022

Jack White has been confirmed for a secret set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Sunday June 26). The likes of Arcade Fire and Green Day were among the rumours for the much anticipated ‘TBC’ slot on The Park Stage at 6pm today, but now White has been announced for the performance in today’s edition of the Glastonbury Free Press – a newspaper handed out on site.
#Fusion#Latin#Post Pulp
NME

Simon Pegg at Glastonbury 2022: “I’m now a 52-year-old BTS fan – all music is worth listening to”

Simon Pegg has spoken of his newfound love at BTS during a backstage interview with NME at Glastonbury 2022. Watch the clip here. Pegg was attending the festival as an ambassador for Greenpeace, and also to enjoy the much-awaited return of the event. When asked his most controversial music opinion, the actor and comedian shared the story of how he became an avid BTS fan.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

Anyone who tells you that this year’s Glastonbury is trapped in the 1970s clearly hasn’t been to Olivia Rodrigo’s show, where the highest concentration of screaming teenage girls outside of TikTok can be found.Warm afternoon sunlight gleaming off her knee-high DMs, mirror-mosaic piano, and purple electro-acoustic guitar, this is one of the most iridescent – and sweetest – shows of Saturday at Worthy Farm.Although she’s best known for her grungy hit “good 4 u”, Rodrigo has a back catalogue full of ballads about heartbreak. Today her performance includes “happier”, “hope ur ok”, and a song she says is from...
The Guardian

Peter Blake portrait of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis unveiled

A portrait of Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis by English pop artist Sir Peter Blake has been unveiled at the music festival. The portrait, unveiled on Blake’s 90th birthday, was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London in 2019, and will be displayed at the venue when it reopens in 2023 after building works are completed.
The Independent

Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis calls 2022 festival the ‘best one yet’

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has shared a “thank you” message for fans and performers at the 2022 festival, calling it “the best one yet”.Emily is the co-organiser of the star-studded event, alongside her father and Glastonbury founder Michael, who delighted festival-goers with a covers set on Thursday evening (23 June).Following Kendrick Lamar’s debut headline act on Sunday night (26 June), Emily shared a selection of pictures from the festival on her Instagram account.Emily’s caption read: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special.“It surely was the best one yet!”Emily...
The Independent

Glastonbury clean-up crew kick into action after sun-soaked festival

A major clean-up operation has begun at Glastonbury to return the site from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.Volunteers began shifting rubbish strewn across the 800-acre site as revellers began to make their way home following headline performances by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.They began picking up thousands of discarded items including paper cups and food containers after around 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm for the festival.The clean-up crew tackled over-flowing bins with waste and big items such as camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags needing to be...
NME

The Rolling Stones bring out Chanel Haynes to perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ in Milan

For their first show back after Mick Jagger‘s bout of COVID-19, The Rolling Stones performed ‘Gimme Shelter’ with gospel singer Chanel Haynes. The legendary rockers performed in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (June 21), performing a 19-song set as part of their UK and European ‘SIXTY’ tour. The show was confirmed to go ahead on Monday (June 20), following the postponements of shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland. The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled to next month, but the Swiss gig has since been cancelled altogether.
