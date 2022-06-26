ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1130 AM MST. * At 1044 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak, or 18 miles east of Sells, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1243 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles west of Saddlebrooke to 8 miles north of Avra Valley to 11 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 234. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

