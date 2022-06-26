ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Def Leppard confirm Stadium Tour will come to Europe

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has conformed that the much-heralded Stadium Tour will come to Europe next summer.

"I can’t reveal when or where it will happen because I haven’t been told that it’s okay to say anything yet," he tells us. "But the second that information is cleared, Classic Rock will know about it."

“One gig is absolutely confirmed so far, and we’re looking at a second one in a different city. There will be another in Dublin, and loads around Europe. Some of them will just be festivals [with different bands], but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America."

The Stadium Tour – which also features Motley Crue , Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act – kicked off at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, on June 16, and has since visited Miami Gardens, Orlando, Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia. The next scheduled stop is at the Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 28.

Elliott mentioned the possibility of European dates in an interview with Germany's Radio 21 back in April, saying "I can't give you a specific date or dates, but we are bringing this tour – god willing – to Europe in 2023."

The previous month, he told Rolling Stone , "this stadium tour is potentially going to run for three years all over the world," opening up the possibility of dates in South and Central America, Asia and Oceania, in addition to Europe.

Def Leppard have been documenting their experience on tour by releasing a series of videos, including one shot at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in which Elliott performs an acoustic version of The Beatles ' I've Just Seen A Face as a tribute to Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.

"I took it upon myself to try and play I Just Saw A Face [sic] by The Beatles," says Elliott, "and I completely bollocked it up. I couldn't remember the words. I forgot the chords. I wouldn't have passed the audition for America's Got Talent , put it that way."

The stadium tour continues. Full dates below.

The Stadium Tour 2022

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC
Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN
Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL
Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO
Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL
Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI
Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA
Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH
Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH
Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI
Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO
Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO
Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA
Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA
Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON
Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY
Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA
Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI
Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN
Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX
Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX
Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ
Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA
Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA
Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA
Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA
Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now(opens in new tab) .

