Shedding that puppy fat! Shih Tzu who weighed over 2st and could barely walk sheds more than a third of her body weight after new foster carer put her on a strict diet and exercise regime

 3 days ago

A chubby canine who struggled to walk after ballooning to over two stone has been transformed after shedding a third of her weight - and now loves swimming in the sea.

Queenie, a nine-year-old Shih Tzu, weighed a whopping two stone and four pounds - about the weight of a mid-sized microwave - when she came into a Welsh animal charity's care a year ago.

She was so overweight that she could barely walk from one end of the garden to the other - and urgently needed to shed the pounds.

Thankfully, with the help of a foster carer, Queenie lost more than a third of her body weight and now weighs a slim one stone and six pounds after following a strict diet and exercise regime.

She has also found a new permanent home after her previous owner struggled to care for her properly.

Luckily, Hope Rescue, based in south Wales, found her a foster carer called Kath Robbins, a volunteer.

Queenie was then put on a strict diet and hydrotherapy exercise regime and, over time, the weight began to drop off.

Now pictures show her transformation, as Queenie is down to a slimmer one stone and six pounds and moves with ease - and even loves a paddle in the sea.

Queenie even went on to be adopted by Kath's mother, Terry Robbins, who fell in love with her.

Laura Hallsmith, from Hope Rescue, said: 'When Queenie first arrived in our care she could barely move and steps were completely out of the question.

'As Queenie began to lose weight, her personality started to shine through. She loves people and other dogs and she's quite a poser for pictures. She's a very different dog these days.'

While Queenie had been much loved by her previous owner, they had struggled to care for her and her weight had ballooned.

When she was first brought to Hope Rescue in May 2021, she weighed more than twp stone and was immediately put on a strict diet.

She would also have hydrotherapy sessions to get her moving as her muscles couldn't withstand the pressure of walking.

In January this year, Queenie was well into her weight loss journey and found a forever home - in Kath's mother, Terry.

Terry said: 'Her dear little face looked so sad attached to that large body..'

At her most recent weigh-in, the team at Hope rescue were thrilled to learn Queenie's weight had dropped to one stone, six pounds - meaning she had lost a third of her body weight.

The little pup is now much healthier and more comfortable and loving her new home.

Terry added: 'Now it's wonderful to see with the weight loss her lively, funny personality shining through.'

