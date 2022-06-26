ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

 2 days ago
On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision recognizing women’s constitutional right to an abortion, essentially giving states the power to make abortion laws as strict as they would like. The move drew wide criticism domestically and globally, with...

Narcity

US Supreme Court Justices Say 'Challenge' Post-Roe v. Wade Could Be Financing A Trip To Canada

U.S. Supreme Court justices have said Roe v. Wade being overturned could mean Americans having to face the "challenge" of financing a trip to Canada for abortion access. In a joint dissent issued by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer on June 24, the Justices spoke about the court's decision to no longer require abortion to be a right in the U.S..
NBC News

Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

Many Americans took the streets in protest after the Supreme Court ruling on Roe. v Wade, but many teens and young adults across the country also took to social media to express their feelings about the decision. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt breaks down how social media users on both sides of the issue are reacting and how the internet is responding to celebrities weighing in on the ruling. June 27, 2022.
The Independent

Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe

Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court abortion ruling will force quarter of clinics to shut

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise...
NBC News

Supreme Court abortion ruling touches off second day of raucous protests nationwide

WASHINGTON - There appeared to be no let-up Saturday as Americans angered by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade hit the streets for a second day of mass protests. From Washington, D.C., where the conservatives on the court Friday swept aside a half-century of precedent to do away with the law, all the way to the West Coast, there were angry, raucous protests against a ruling that almost immediately made access to abortions all-but-impossible in half the country.
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From McDonald’s rebranding in Russia to takeaways from the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore – Here’s your June 13 news briefing

In case you missed it, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, which is Asia’s biggest defense conference, just wrapped up. Here are some key takeaways. US-China tensions took center stage at the conference, with many nations saying dialogue between the two superpowers was of the utmost importance. During the two days, defense chiefs of the two countries both pushed their ideologies on how global order and stability should look. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised to push back and defend Asian nations against what he described as “bullying” from China, while Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe issued one of China’s strongest warnings about Taiwan yet, saying that “If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight.”
We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.

