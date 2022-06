COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The need for blood doesn't take a summer break. In fact, the need is even greater this time of year. "We see that through the memorial day holiday and up through the 4th of July and then into the summer that we really do need to replenish our blood supply," said Marita Salkowski, the Regional Communications Director for the Central and Southern Ohio Red Cross.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO