Tuesday marks the beginning of the work week at Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The line forms early, hours before the restaurant’s doors open at 11 a.m. On a recent April morning, two Austin men were first among the dozens of people waiting to get into the restaurant, setting up shop by the front doors at 6:45 a.m. Folding chairs lined the exterior for those willing to wait, while country music played softly in the background.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO