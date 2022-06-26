ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

By Betsy Price
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 24, 2022 in the Wilmington area as Kevin Young , 53, of Newark, DE.

Focus Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 062622  1802

-End-

The post *Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dover man involved in drug investigation, turns himself in

DOVER, De. – Monday, Enrico Giangiacomo, turned himself in to Delaware State Police. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.”. This charge comes from an investigation conducted by the drug unit. Enrico was arraigned and released on his own...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

49th Delaware State Police Annual Trooper Youth Week Cadet Graduation

The Delaware State Police held the Trooper Youth Week Graduation Ceremony on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022, at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover, Delaware. Twenty men and women represented from high schools across the state of Delaware participated in a weeklong training program that paralleled...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Adult and Juvenile Arrested for Wilmington’s June 24th Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in five vehicle crash in Bear

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, on westbound Route 40 at the intersection with Route 72 in Bear. Troopers said a car traveling at an apparent high rate of speed on westbound...
BEAR, DE
WBOC

State Trooper Injured Making Arrest

Delaware State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Pinetown Rd. Troopers saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales involving a man standing in the roadway.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Detail Fatal Accident That Closed Route 40 Monday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell on June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route...
BEAR, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Delaware#Delaware Crime Stoppers#The Victim Services Unit
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
GEORGETOWN, DE
fredericksburg.today

City Police report missing 13 year old found in Maryland

Update: Sorina was located at a Home Depot in Maryland. Thank you to everyone who assisted with locating her. Missing Juvenile: Fredericksburg Police are investigating a report of a 13 year old female named Sorina Niculescu whose family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along the I-95 corridor in Virginia. It’s also possible she is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland. She was wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death in Milford

The Milford Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s homicide investigation as Aaron L. Jackson, 34 of Bridgeville, Delaware. The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said...
MILFORD, DE
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Arrived at Hospital in Critical Condition

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 3:42 p.m. in the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police say they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

19-year-old was driving more than 100 mph before fatal collision, cops say

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old motorist with death by auto following a crash that killed a Gloucester County woman in February. Tyler Proffitt, of Turnersville, was allegedly driving a Subaru Impreza at more than 100 mph on southbound Route 42/North Black Horse Pike around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 before his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown woman, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

New Castle County Police Celebrate Retirement Of Three Police Canines.

Last week members of the New Castle County Division of Police celebrated the retirement of three police canines. K9 Ace, born on 10/23/11, is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from the Netherlands. K9 Ace served as a dual purpose K9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. K9 Ace has been with the NCCPD since June of 2014. During his career K9 Ace was awarded an Animal Hero Award from the Delaware Medical Association and recognized in Resolution (No. 18-106) from New Castle County Council. He has served the citizens of New Castle County for 8 years with his handler M/Cpl. Tanyer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy