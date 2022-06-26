ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Former Leon athletic director, head football coach Mark Feely passes away at 58

By Jack Williams and Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWz4W_0gMoFf5t00

Mark Feely, a veteran educator and former athletic director and football coach at Leon High, passed away Sunday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was 58.

Feely retired from Leon High less than two month ago after nearly 40 years in the school system. He was known for his genuine, unbridled passion for Leon.

Former Florida High head football coach Mike Hickman shared an emotional post on Feely's passing Sunday via Facebook .

"In my mind, there has never been a better or nicer person than Mark. He set the standard for class and integrity and professionalism in the fields of education and athletics," Hickman said in the Facebook post.

"I will miss my friend and will always cherish our working relationship and friendship. I am glad Mark’s suffering is over and May God Bless his wonderful family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiSFF_0gMoFf5t00

Beat the odds

Feely was diagnosed in 2009 with an incurable blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma. Doctors gave him 37 months to live.

While Feely easily beat those odds, he suffered numerous health issues related to cancer over the years. He underwent dialysis three times a week (3.5 hours each session) due to kidney failure.

In the spring of 2021, Feely underwent the amputation of his left leg below his knee due to circulatory issues. That was among the challenges Feely always seemed to face with humor.

“My son Drew says the good news is it wasn’t my kicking leg, so I have that going for me,” Feely, a former All-State football player at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, said in a previous interview with the Democrat.

Feely was again recently hospitalized and was under hospice care at his home.

Shelton Crews, the veteran executive director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, and Feely coached together at Godby and have been friends for nearly 40 years.

Crews called Feely the “toughest guy, bravest, most courageous” he knew.

“Things are so surreal right now,” Crews said from Daytona Beach for the FACA Summer Clinic.

“Mark was the life of the party, very energetic, funny. The thing I can remember when left Godby for Leon, he embraced the traditions and history of Leon – to me, that’s important. He embraced it, he embodied it. He never put or cared about himself. He always put everyone else first.”

Successful family tree

Feely hailed from a family of educators and coaching - his parents taught together for over 30 years. The pair also attended Florida State.

Feely's father Eddie was a Hall of Fame football coach/athletics director at Merritt Island High, which beat Leon High in the 1972 state title game in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Mark Feely joined his father in the FACA Hall of Fame six years ago.

Ricky Bell, Leon Country’s former athletics director (2002-2020), was on the selection committed that hired Feely as Leon’s AD in 2003. He commended Feely's communication and leadership skills and his family's background in education.

“Mark was just so dedicated to the profession,” Bell said. “He was never willing to settle for second best. Mark always came to our (AD meetings) with new, fresh ideas. He always wanted what was best for everyone. That’s what I always enjoyed about Mark.”

Bell, whose son Riley played football at Leon under Feely and succeeded him as AD, also pointed out Feely’s ability to calmly and gracefully deal with the difficult issues he faced related to cancer.

“The courage he exhibited. If Mark was in pain, he didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him,” Bell said.

“That shows the great character he had.”

Feely graduated from Florida State in 1987 before coming to Leon in 1999, where he spent time as a physical education teacher, assistant football coach, head football coach, and head golf coach.

In 2003, he became the third athletic director of Leon High School, joining the likes of Gene Cox and Jimmy Sauls.

More: 'I'll miss the relationships': Leon High AD Mark Feely to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year

More: 'Attitude is a choice.' Leon's Feely survives two cardiac arrests, remains upbeat

More: Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely begins recovery from leg amputation, focuses on positives

He also spent time on Godby's football coaching staff during the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4WlL_0gMoFf5t00

'Huge love for Leon'

Feely retired from the athletic director position at Leon on May 26, 2022.

During his tenure, Leon won 91 district trophies, 47 regional titles, and nine state championships.

This past year, Feely oversaw the hiring of Tyrone McGriff as Leon's first Black head football coach.

"He literally lived to work for others," McGriff said. "A great man."

Among his closest friends was Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna. Hanna is a graduate of Leon High and a former principal at the school.

"Our community and our school district lost one of the really good guys today," Hanna said.

"Mark, and his tenacity to live life to its fullest, was a true inspiration to everyone who knew him. In addition to taking care of his family and friends, Mark's purpose in life was to use athletics as a vehicle to turn young boys and girls into mature, confident, and responsible young men and women."

"The world is a better place because Mark Feely lived. He truly made a difference for the thousands of young people he encouraged, inspired, and loved. Job well done my dear friend! To paraphrase Dr. Seuss "don't cry because it's over, smile because Mark Feely happened."

Riley Bell is hopeful he can carry on Feely's legacy at Leon as the school's AD.

"He has been a part of my life since I was a freshman in high school," Bell said.

"He taught me so many things. His outlook, he truly only focused on what’s important. That’s probably the most important lesson I learned from him. I called him all the time, for everything. He always had an answer and knew what to say.

"He's going to be missed."

Family important to Feely

Family was especially important to Feely.

Feely and his wife Candace celebrated 32 years of marriage in February. The couple has four children -  Ashlynne, 31, Eric, 28, Ryan, 26, and Drew, 21 - and two grandchildren.

"My wife has always been there. From pushing me in a wheelchair, taking me to get X-rays, to being in a hospital with me. She's always been supportive," Feely said in an interview with the Democrat earlier this year.

"My mom has also made herself a part of the support team. She follows me around with hand sanitizer and rosary beads. With support like this, it's easy to see why I've achieved. Having them give me strength helps me do everything."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former Leon athletic director, head football coach Mark Feely passes away at 58

Comments / 0

Related
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Is Jared Verse college football’s next breakout star?

CBSSports picked four breakout stars for college football this year and Jared Verse is one of them. The comparisons to Jermaine Johnson are going to be plentiful. Johnson arrived at Florida State from Georgia and wound up as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 before becoming a first-round draft pick. Those are high expectations, and it’s a bit unfair (if not premature) to simply assume Verse will replicate those accolades. However, the belief that Verse could be at least an all-conference player seems appropriate. Verse was a FCS Freshman All-American an had 13.5 sacks in 15 career games at Albany. If he can handle the jump in talent, Verse could position himself as one of the more critical transfers of 2022. — Ben Kercheval.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Leon County, FL
Sports
Tomahawk Nation

New FSU HC Link Jarrett talks vision for Seminoles baseball

For the first time since the hire was made official, new Florida State Seminoles baseball head coach Link Jarrett addressed the media and FSU fanbase, talking his history with the program, his vision for Seminoles baseball, facilities, recruiting, and more. Jarrett returned to his hometown of Tallahassee to become the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Florida State in a good spot for 2023 LB DeMarco Ward

The Seminoles hosted eight official visitors during the final weekend of June. Most of the recruits had their trips set up well in advance but 2023 LB DeMarco Ward didn't announce he was visiting until just a few days ago. Florida State was the first program to have Ward on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely. Feely was a staple of LCS athletics, serving at both Leon and Godby during his decades-long career. He was the Lions’ AD for almost 20 years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2021 school year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Mike Hickman
wqcs.org

Governor Appoints 3 to the Office of the Judges Court of Compensation Claims

Tallahassee - Friday June 24, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Friday appointed three people to the Office of the Judges Court of Compensation Claims:. Jill Jacobs, of Satellite Beach, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims - Jacobs has served as a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Palm Beach since 2015. Previously, she worked in private practice for over 25 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and her law degree from the University of Miami. Jacobs fills one of the vacancies in the Orlando office.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Athletics Director#Coaching#American Football#Multiple Myeloma
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, hello Dobbs

Will Republicans forge a new path after half a century of Roe v. Wade?. It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5)...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Things To Do In Tallahassee, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

As Florida’s capital city, there are countless things to do in Tallahassee! Here you’ll find larger-than-life festivals, exciting nightlife, award-winning dining, over 700 miles of nature trails, and countless outdoor adventures!. With rolling hills and roads draped with oak canopies, you’ll discover a whole new side to Florida....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning June 28

Parks and Rec Trivia NightDate: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: Brass Tap at Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No CoverWhat you’ll get: Bring your friends and show off your Parks and Rec knowledge on trivia night. Have a cold brew and good food while you enjoy the fun. Register by 6:3o and trivia […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy