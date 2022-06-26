Augusta man dies in accident on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road

Augusta authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night.

Coroner Mark Bowen said via email Sunday morning that Cortez Holden, 30, was driving a Dodge Ram truck when he lost control and overturned the truck several times on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road.

Holden was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 p.m.

No autopsy will be performed.