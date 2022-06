MANASSAS, Va. (WJLA) — A Virginia man faces numerous charges after Prince William Police say he snuck up behind a Manassas Food Lion employee and sexually assaulted her Friday. Officers say at 8:50 a.m., 31-year-old Michael Earl Alexander, of Woodbridge, walked into a Food Lion located at 6306 Hoadly...

