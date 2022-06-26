ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

After a two-year hiatus at Silver Park, Alliance's Independence Day Fireworks Celebration returns there July 4

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 2 days ago

ALLIANCE – Silver Park will be the place to be for fireworks July 4.

The city's annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will return after a two-year hiatus.

Last year, the fireworks were launched from nearby Alliance Country Club.

"It's been a long couple years with COVID. We're excited to get people back in the park," said Kim Cox, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The display is funded through the Independence Day Fireworks Council at the Greater Alliance Foundation, a committee created by Alliance Mayor Alan Andreani.

Led by Melissa Gardner and Angi Johnson, the committee raised funds for the event through individual and corporate donations. More than 30 donors contributed to the display.

Here's what is planned

This year's event starts at 5 p.m. with a variety of food trucks and vendors. The John Hampu Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on stage.

Fireworks will be launched at dusk.

The vendors include:

  • A Town Burgers and Brews (burgers and sides)
  • Cheeyzlicious (grilled cheese sandwiches)
  • Kona Ice (sno cones)
  • Homeworth Lions (funnel cakes, lemonade and nachos)
  • Washington Ruritans (root beer floats, pulled pork and coneys)
  • Sea Food-N-Eat (fried fish, mac and cheese and fried okra)
  • Alliance Friends of the Parks (water, pop, etc.)
  • Alliance Aviators Womens Basketball (Glow items)
  • Face painting and Henna tattoos (Body Art by Susan Burns)

At least 10% of vendors' proceeds will be donated back to the Alliance Friends of the Parks .

Niki McIlvain, executive director of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity and communication specialist for the city's parks, said people should come with cash and cards if they plan to buy concessions.

Here's how to plan for the event

Organizers expect the single-day event to draw thousands from around the Alliance area.

McIlvain said there is some parking available at Silver Park but the majority of people should plan to park their vehicles at the middle school and walk over to the park.

Limited bleacher seating is available in the park.

Cox said those attending should bring blankets or chairs to set up in the park. In the past, attendees have arrived early to snag their seating areas hours before the event.

"I think the community is really excited to be back together for the holiday," McIlvain said.

The rain date is July 5 without music or vendors.

Other area fireworks

Here's a look at other organized fireworks displays near the Alliance area:

  • Sebring - Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. July 4 at Southside Park, located between West Texas Avenue and West Georgia Avenue. New Wave Nation will perform at 7 p.m.
  • Columbiana - Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4 at Firestone Park; full day of activities and contests starts at 9 a.m. Chris Higbee will perform at 8 p.m.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @bduerREP.

