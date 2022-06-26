ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ole Miss baseball take lead for good vs Oklahoma in College World Series final

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgW1O_0gMoEOJr00

Down to its final five outs, Ole Miss baseball stole the lead in the second game of the College World Series final on Sunday.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth, t he Rebels capitalized on a one-out RBI single from Jacob Gonzales as T.J. McCantz came in for the score to tie the game. The base hit also allowed Justin Bench to reach third.

On the following play, a wild pitch from Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael allowed Bench to score and give the Rebels a 3-2 lead. Gonzalez successfully made it to second and scored on the wild pitch to put Ole Miss ahead 4-2.

The Rebels ultimately finished off the Sooners to earn the program's first national title in history. Celebrations immediately broke out in Omaha and Oxford to mark a historic day for Ole Miss.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: See Ole Miss baseball take lead for good vs Oklahoma in College World Series final

The Clarion Ledger

