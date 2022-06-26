ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in dead heat to top weekend box office

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FIlm Review - Elvis This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from "Elvis." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (Uncredited)

Nearly 45 years after his death, the King of Rock ‘n Roll sits poised to dethrone the box office No. 1, but the figures are not yet final.

By Sunday afternoon, “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were in a dead heat for the top spot with $30.5 million each, with the Elvis Presley biopic making its debut as “Maverick” entered its fifth week in theaters and joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office.

According to Deadline, data compiled by box office analytics firm EntTelligence gives “Maverick” the edge with 2.5 million admissions, compared with Elvis’ 2.4 million admissions, but industry average weekend estimates projected “Elvis” to rake in $30.1 million to “Maverick’s” $29.96 million.

Meanwhile, two other films, newcomer “The Black Phone” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” have each grossed at least $20 million, followed closely by “Lightyear” with nearly $18 million, Variety reported.

Final figures incorporating Sunday’s grosses will be released Monday.

“It’s beyond encouraging,” Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr told the entertainment news outlet, adding, “It’s a great sign that people really want to be back in theaters.”

Opening weekend expectations for “Elvis,” which stars newcomer Austin Butler as Presley, hovered closer to $25 million. While final figures are expected to help the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick surpass an opening tally of nearly $26 million for “Rocketman,” the 2019 biopic celebrating singer Elton John, “Elvis” will come nowhere near Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which debuted with slightly more than $51 million in 2018.

“I’m less concerned with who’s number one and who’s number two, and I’m more concerned that we hit this big number given that this audience has been the slowest to return to movie theaters,” Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., told The Associated Press.

According to a recent National Research Group study, 88% of moviegoers are “very or somewhat comfortable” going to the movies as COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions have slowly lifted, compared with about 59% one year ago, Variety reported.

The following figures, compiled by Comscore, represent estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. (Tie) “Elvis,” $30.5 million.

1. (Tie) “Top Gun: Maverick,” $30.5 million.

3. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” $26.4 million.

4. “Black Phone,” $23.4 million.

5. “Lightyear,” $17.7 million.

6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $1.7 million.

7. “Jugjugg Jeeyo,” $725,000.

8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $533,000.

9. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” $513,000.

10. “The Bad Guys,” $440,000.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Presley family hand and footprint ceremony Harper Presley Lockwood, from left, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Presley Lockwood, family members of the late singer Elvis Presley, pose after placing their hands in cement at a ceremony in honor of the Presley family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Opening Day Box Office Numbers Revealed: Here’s How It Fared Against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After months of media buildup, Baz Lurhmann’s all-new Elvis biopic premiered in theaters on Friday, June 24th. Ahead of its debut, Elvis had already received mass critical acclaim. The all-new movie, starring 30-year-old actor Austin Butler as the King himself, has already performed better than expected during its debut weekend. In fact, it surpassed its expected threshold and continues to hold its own against Tom Cruise’s massively successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. See the numbers below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

Boom! Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100MBox Office Dance-Off: 'Elvis' Opens to $30.5M to Tie With 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Top SpotBox Office: 'Elvis' Earns $3.5M in Previews; 'Black Phone' Rings Up $3M Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas for a global cume...
MOVIES
EW.com

King of the box office: Elvis ties with Top Gun sequel for No. 1 spot

The King of Rock and Roll is also the king of the box office. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is tied with Top Gun: Maverick in the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this week. The Elvis Presley biopic debuted with $30.5 million, while the Top Gun sequel earned the same during its fifth week in theaters, according to Comscore.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Shakes No. 1 Away From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Dead Heat With $31M+ – Monday AM Box Office Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY AM: According to data this morning, Warner Bros.’ Elvis wins No. 1 this weekend with a $31.1M opening beating the fifth weekend of Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick which did $29.6M. It’s the third No. 1 opening for Warner Bros. YTD after The Batman‘s $134M and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ($42.1M). Sunday for Elvis came in at $8.5M, -14% from Sunday’s $9.9M. Interesting to note here is that if you back out the $3.5M previews from Elvis, the pic’s 3-day is $27.6M, meaning Top Gun 2 took the 3-day on a pure Friday-Sunday basis. Top Gun 2 made more on...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Into $1 Billion Club After 31 Days in Theaters

This weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the 50th film ever to surpass $1 billion at the box office, after just 31 days in theaters. Earlier this week, the Tom Cruise film flew past $500 million in domestic sales. Now, after this weekend, Deadline reports that the film has grossed $521.7 million domestically and $484.7 million internationally. “Top Gun: Maverick” managed to pass that $1 billion mark even without being released in China and Russia. Which are both huge movie markets.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office – Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY UPDATE: With the actuals now counted, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has soared to $1.007B global through Sunday. That includes $520.8M domestically and $486.1M from 65 international markets for the Tom Cruise-starrer. The international box office weekend came in higher than estimated on Sunday (see below) with $45.7M; and newcomer Korea is showing staying power with $14.2M through Monday — today’s addition in that market is not included in the offshore total above. Commenting today, Paramount Pictures President and CEO, Brian Robbins, said, “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates...
NFL
Collider

'Elvis' Shakes Up $3.5 Million at the Box Office in Thursday Previews

The summer movie season is in full swing with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion showing audiences that the movie theater experience is still king. However, summer is not just a time for big blockbusters, it’s also a time for smaller scale human stories. One of those films is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which just opened in theaters everywhere. The musical biopic looks to have a strong opening weekend and in its Thursday preview the film made a healthy $3.5 million in over 3,400 locations. This includes the Tuesday Fan Events for Elvis.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Uses These Trademarks in Almost Every Movie

Tom Crusie has built a career of movie stardom that few could ever match. He got his start in the 80s with hit comedies such as Risky Business and All the Right Moves. It didn’t take long for Cruise to break out from the comedy bubble. Soon enough, he was starring in more dramatic fair. But he hit the big time when Top Gun came out in 1986. Ever since, Crusie has been flying high as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Elvis' Narrowly Defeats 'Top Gun: Maverick' for No. 1 Spot at Domestic Box Office

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is The King of the domestic box office as it narrowly surpassed Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick for the top spot. According to reports, the Austin Butler-starring biopic earned a total of $31.1 million USD from 3,906 theaters during its weekend debut, overtaking Top Gun: Maverick’s $29.6 million USD from 3,948 theaters during its fifth weekend in cinemas. Variety adds that the two films were initially neck and neck during Saturday and Sunday, both of them earning an estimated amount of $30.5 million USD.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Reviews Elvis Movie: "Incredible"

Hugh Jackman reviewed Elvis and called the movie "incredible." He posted about the film on Twitter and said that he enjoyed going with Deborah-Lee Furness. Getting special shout outs were Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler for bringing the legend back in full color. A lot of cinema-goers were pleased with Elvis this weekend. Holding off Top Gun: Maverick for the top spot is no small feat. Baz Luhrmann has to be thrilled as well. He took a massive swing on this project as a sort of human interest piece on a popular entertainer. There's been a lot of concern from observers that movies like this might not be able to cut through in a pandemic environment. But, Elvis delivered and it will be exciting to see where everything goes.
MOVIES
