Apparel

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the...

sneakernews.com

hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green" Drops Next Year: First Look

Pretty well all of the 80s Air Jordan silhouettes are considered iconic, except for just one. That shoe just so happens to be the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that is oftentimes forgotten, however, it has received a bit of a resurgence in recent years thanks to Don C and Off-White collaborations. Now, Jumpman is looking to drop a plethora of new colorways, especially in 2023.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle PE

As MJ’s daughter, it’s likely Jasmine Jordan has a sizable collection of PEs. One such pair was even seen on her feet about seven years ago — and as a release is, at this point, highly improbable, the only way we can enjoy the extremely rare Air Jordan 1 is through English Sole‘s photography.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modelled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison – from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring/summer 2022 campaign – it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Struggles To Walk In New Balmain Sneakers

Rick Ross isn't afraid to spend big money on things that may not be very practical. He has talked about bringing lions—or as he calls them, "my pet cats"— to the Promise Land. He purchased a Louis Vuitton tank to bring to his car show. The list goes on.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Saucy Santana Commands Attention in Houndstooth Blazer Dress & Feather Boots at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana turned heads in a blazer dress and matching boots covered in feathers at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. With help from celebrity stylist Law Roach, the 28-year-old “Keep It Playa” rapper donned a green, yellow and black houndstooth blazer dress by Area’s spring 2022 collection featuring a structured design with subtle pockets and green and yellow ombré feathered boots that hit just above the knee. He then accessorized with a diamond cross necklace and sparkling bracelets. Saucy Santana also performed during the red carpet live pre-show on BET. The appearance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”

First rumored in mid-December 2021, the Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” is set to return in July. Recently, official images of the predominantly “Black” pair have surfaced, all-but-confirming the sneaker’s summer release. Debuted in 2006, the first-time retro has been taken out of the archives to...
APPAREL

