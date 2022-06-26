ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

By Zach Seemayer
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars did not disappoint when they hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater...

www.etonline.com

ETOnline.com

Jussie Smollett Says It’s ‘Wonderful’ To Return to Hollywood On BET Awards Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Jussie Smollett has made his return to Hollywood after his slew of legal troubles over the past three and half years, and he's excited to be making his art again. Smollett spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at this year's BET Awards, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and opened up about his career comeback as a director of the BET+ original movie B-Boy Blues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Make an Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Taraji P. Henson Teases 'The Color Purple,' Says Oprah Winfrey Has Visited the Set Several Times (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson has a lot going on, but if there's one project she's excited to chat about, it's The Color Purple. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 51-year-old actress on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, and the show host shared a few behind-the-scenes details on her role as Shug Avery in the Blitz Bazawule-directed film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
MOVIES
Person
Big Show
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Reports of Breakup

Keeping things friendly? Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a restaurant, where she was seen chatting with Devin Booker just days after their reported split. The reality star and the NBA pro were photographed smiling and talking while hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday. Booker rocked...
MALIBU, CA
ETOnline.com

Jack Harlow Brings Out Brandy and Lil Wayne During Debut Performance at 2022 BET Awards

Jack Harlow gave a first-class performance as he took the BET Awards stage for the first time on Sunday. The 24-year-old emcee kicked off his set with a performance of "Poison." Harlow rocked a black undershirt and matching black pants on the stage -- which mimicked a house party -- while he rapped the song from his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.
MUSIC
The Independent

Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Josh Gad Shares Nephew Died in His Sleep at 20

Josh Gad revealed over the weekend that his nephew, Marco, died in his sleep at the age of 20. On Sunday, the Frozen actor took to Twitter to thank his followers for all the love, after he previously tweeted about his family’s “unimaginable loss” while reacting to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v Wade.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mary-Kate Olsen Soars on Horseback During Paris Jumping Competition

Mary-Kate Olsen is back in the saddle! Over the weekend, the 36-year-old designer was spotted competing in Paris during the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition. Olsen donned traditional riding attire, including beige pants, a black riding jacket, boots and a helmet. Olsen was focused and had full control of her...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Natalie Portman and Christian Bale on How They Impressed Their Kids With 'Thor: Love & Thunder' (Exclusive)

Thor: Love and Thunder has Marvel fans super excited for its electrifying release. As it turns out, the movie was also a big thrill for the children of its A-list cast. ET's Cassie DiLaura recently spoke with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, and the celebrated Oscar winners reflected on how much being in the high-octane, hotly anticipated movie impressed their kids.
MOVIES

