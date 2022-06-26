2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Jussie Smollett has made his return to Hollywood after his slew of legal troubles over the past three and half years, and he's excited to be making his art again. Smollett spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at this year's BET Awards, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and opened up about his career comeback as a director of the BET+ original movie B-Boy Blues.
Taraji P. Henson is looking forward to a big night with a lot of special moments at this year's BET Awards! From her job as host to getting the chance to honor Sean "Diddy" Combs, the actress is opening up about why this year's show is so special. Henson spoke...
Not long after she took home the Best New Artist trophy at the 2022 BET Awards, Latto gave viewers one of the best performances of Sunday night's ceremony. The 23-year-old began with her new single, "It’s Givin," dancing on a desk surrounded by dancers in center stage. She smoothly...
Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be.
Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
The BET Awards gave Sean "Diddy" Combs his flowers on Sunday night. None other than Kanye "Ye" West took the stage to help present Diddy with the award alongside Babyface. Kanye talked about his history in the music industry with Diddy, looking up to him as an artist and even managed to crack a few jokes!
Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
Taraji P. Henson has a lot going on, but if there's one project she's excited to chat about, it's The Color Purple. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 51-year-old actress on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, and the show host shared a few behind-the-scenes details on her role as Shug Avery in the Blitz Bazawule-directed film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Chlöe knows exactly how to get the crowd on their feet! On Sunday, the 23-year-old singer took the stage for the television premiere performance of her latest single, "Surprise,” at the 2022 BET Awards. Taking the stage in a black leather trench coast, with a line of matching,...
The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.
Keeping things friendly? Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a restaurant, where she was seen chatting with Devin Booker just days after their reported split. The reality star and the NBA pro were photographed smiling and talking while hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday. Booker rocked...
Jack Harlow gave a first-class performance as he took the BET Awards stage for the first time on Sunday. The 24-year-old emcee kicked off his set with a performance of "Poison." Harlow rocked a black undershirt and matching black pants on the stage -- which mimicked a house party -- while he rapped the song from his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.
A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make...
Josh Gad revealed over the weekend that his nephew, Marco, died in his sleep at the age of 20. On Sunday, the Frozen actor took to Twitter to thank his followers for all the love, after he previously tweeted about his family’s “unimaginable loss” while reacting to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v Wade.
It's always a party when Lizzo is onstage and she proved that once again on Sunday night. The singer brought the house down with an electrifying performance of her smash hit, "About Damn Time." The BET Awards performances started off strong having Lizzo as the opening act. Beginning her set...
Khloe Kardashian received well-wishes on her 38th birthday from family, friends, and even her plastic surgeon! On Monday, the reality TV star reposted a glamour shot of her shared by Dr. Raj Kanodia. The text said, "Happy birthday @KhloeKardashian wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success." In...
Though more often known for sporting opposite runway looks, supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid matched up at Monday's Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Show -- and neither of them looked like themselves. The famous duo wore bleached, covered eyebrows with bowl cut mullet wigs over prosthetic bald caps and dark eyeshadow.
Mary-Kate Olsen is back in the saddle! Over the weekend, the 36-year-old designer was spotted competing in Paris during the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition. Olsen donned traditional riding attire, including beige pants, a black riding jacket, boots and a helmet. Olsen was focused and had full control of her...
Dolph Lundgren spoke with ET on Saturday about his experiences working with Amber Heard while filming Aquaman 2 last year. The 64-year-old actor filmed the upcoming DC sequel at the same time as The Expendables 4 while in Europe last summer, though he hasn’t talked to Heard since. "I...
Mandy Moore's summer tour has come to an end. The This Is Us star announced on Tuesday that she's canceling the remainder of her tour dates in an effort to to put her health and the health of her baby first. The 38-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram and...
Thor: Love and Thunder has Marvel fans super excited for its electrifying release. As it turns out, the movie was also a big thrill for the children of its A-list cast. ET's Cassie DiLaura recently spoke with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, and the celebrated Oscar winners reflected on how much being in the high-octane, hotly anticipated movie impressed their kids.
