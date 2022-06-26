Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.

City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other victims were injured as well.

Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made.

None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.

The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.