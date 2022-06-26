ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

By ERIC OLSON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RugTX_0gMoBKta00
APTOPIX CWS Oklahoma Mississippi Baseball Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2 victory over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Mississippi defeated Oklahoma 4-2 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament was the last team standing.

Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference and third straight, and the trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for another year. Mississippi State won last year.

“There is so much to be said for how much we overcame this year, how much we had to fight through, how much we had to pick each other up and never let ourselves get down,” team captain Tim Elko said. “The story of our season is going to be told for year and years to come."

Ole Miss benefited from a runner-interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma (45-24) in the sixth inning. The Rebels also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Brandon Johnson struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to set off a celebration on the field and in the stands where the majority of the 25,972 were Rebels fans dressed in Ole Miss powder blue. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst ran to the mound to embrace and then tackle Johnson after Sebastian Orduno swung and missed on the final pitch.

It was an improbable journey for the Rebels and 22nd-year coach Mike Bianco, who was under fire when his team sat at 22-17 overall and 7-14 in SEC play on May 1.

“I think they’ve showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn’t mean you’re a failure,” Bianco said. “If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, you can accomplish anything. That’s not some poster or some tweet to motivate you. We’ve all heard that. These guys have lived that this season.”

Ole Miss beat out North Carolina State for the final at-large bid and had to go on the road for regionals and super regionals. The Rebels finished the season on a 20-6 run, including 10-1 in the national tournament.

Their only loss at the CWS was 3-2 to Arkansas on Wednesday. The next day, Dylan DeLucia pitched a four-hit shutout to beat the Razorbacks and send the Rebels to the finals. DeLucia was named CWS Most Outstanding Player after allowing one earned run, striking out 17 and walking none in 16 2/3 innings.

Ole Miss, which won the CWS finals opener 10-3, was down 2-1 going into the eighth inning Sunday. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run.

“Kind of knew we were going to start the scoring in the eighth or ninth,” said Gonzalez, 3 for 23 in the CWS before singling twice and homering Sunday. “That's how we are. We’re going to put the pressure on. We’re not going to strike out and sit down. Luckily, I got a hit and I finally got to help the team out this week.”

Michael (4-2) then uncorked the wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez. On the first one, catcher Jimmy Crooks got crossed up on a breaking ball. On the second, Michael's low pitch got under Crooks' glove.

“I wouldn’t want anybody behind the plate other than Jimmy Crooks or Trevin to close the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said.

Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance.

“We made it here, and we accomplished a lot this year,” said Horton, a projected first-round pick next month in the Major League Baseball draft. “But we’ll be back. I know that because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball.”

Oklahoma appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth but had the run taken down when John Spikerman, who put down a squeeze bunt, was called for runner's interference for impeding Elko at first base as he tried to catch Elliott's throw.

Jackson Nicklaus had been hit by Elliott leading off the inning and was on third after a sacrifice and wild pitch. He came home on Spikerman's bunt, but Bianco asked for a video review when Spikerman was called safe at first.

Bianco said he rarely looks at replays on the scoreboard, but did this time. He said he thought Spikerman was out of the running lane and came onto the field to request the video review.

“Credit goes to the scoreboard guy,” Bianco said.

Spikerman knocked off Elko's glove as he ran through first, with the ball ending up in foul territory. The call was overturned, with Spikerman ruled to have been inside the base line as he ran through the bag, requiring Nicklaus to return to third base.

Johnson questioned whether Bianco made his request within 30 seconds after the play ended, as required by the rules. He didn't dispute the final ruling. He just didn't like how it came about.

“If we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires," he said, "I think I’ll just go fishing.”

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi woman is now the winner of half a million dollars!. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Columbus woman claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Friday. Normally purchasing five tickets each week, the woman went...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WAPT

Lucky Mississippi lottery player wins more than $5M

JACKSON, Miss. — A lucky lottery player won Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000. The ticket was purchased from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The winning numbers were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for Saturday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Columbus, MS – Johnny Will Prude Jr. Identified as Employee Killed at Treatment Plant on Yorkville Rd

According to the Lowndes County Coroner, 54-year-old Johnny Will Prude, Jr. was found dead at the CLW’s wastewater plant off Yorkville Road near the Columbus fairgrounds. The CW General Manager reported that, at about 9:30 a.m., one of their employees was performing routine jobs at one of the department’s water facilities. After a period of time during which the employee failed to respond to any calls from his co-workers, emergency protocols were executed to establish the employee’s whereabouts.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MSDH sends out a warning that COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health sends out a warning on Monday, to remember the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says cases have been steadily climbing throughout the month. As cases climb, so do hospitalizations. While the numbers are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
Person
Skip Johnson
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence. This video was anonymously sent to WCBI but shows the alleged incident involving trooper Jeffrey Watson on June 24th. You can see the violence captured on a surveillance camera near a Kosciusko home. A Mississippi...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Neglect and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $3,382. APRIL CHRISTINE MCEUEN, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,500. KAILAH MIGGINS, 25, of Dallas, GA, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800, $600. LLANE MARITZA...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Rebels
wcbi.com

Columbus home goes up in flames early Monday morning

A Columbus home goes up in flames early Monday morning. The fire happened just before 4 AM in the 200 block of Taylor Street. The home was engulfed when Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire. No one was home at the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Construction accident in Monroe County claimed life of West Point man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday construction accident killed a West Point man. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the accident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Davidson Road. Robert Grays, 68, was an employee of Falcon Construction in Columbus. Workers were...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Noise Complaints, Disturbances and a McAccident in Neshoba

1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a noise complaint on Loper Street. 1:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about an 18-wheeler on W. Beacon Street with a loose load on the trailer. 5:35 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Dancing Rabbit Inn lobby...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
wcbi.com

An Amory man dies following car crash

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)-An Amory man dies from his injuries in a car crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 53-year-old Willam Elbert Tallent, Jr. of the Bigbee Community died Saturday morning. Gurley said the incident happened back on June 17th on Highway 25 North in Smithville. Tallent was traveling north...
AMORY, MS
kicks96news.com

Intoxication, Suspicion and Confusion in Neshoba

1:41 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to the Silver Star Casino to help with a reportedly intoxicated patron at a gaming table. 4:19 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a call about a trespasser at a resident’s door on Road 157. 11:07 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus family loses their home in a devastating fire. Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said the fire started around 2a.m. on June 25th at 317 23rd Street North. Firefighters were able to get control the blaze. One man is being treated for burns on...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police said dispatch received a call Tuesday night of a shooting in the area of Coleman Street. Police arrived to find a juvenile victim lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound on his left side. He was taken to a hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy